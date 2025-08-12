Congressman Beyer Meets with Illegal MS-13 and 18th Street Gang Members and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens at Farmville Detention Center

When will Congressman Beyer meet with the American victims of these illegal aliens’ violent crimes?

WASHINGTON – During his August 8 visit to the Farmville Detention Center, Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) toured the Farmville Detention Center in Prince Edward County, Virginia, where he personally requested to meet with criminal illegal alien detainees including an 18th Street gang member, drug trafficker, and repeat offender of driving under the influence. Additionally, he met with an MS-13 gang member.

Following his meeting with criminal illegal aliens, Beyer claimed to the media “maybe as many as three quarters” of the detainees “only have a civil reason for being there,” citing conversations during his tour. In reality, 66% of detainees housed at Farmville Detention Center have been convicted or charged with crimes in the United States. This figure does not include those with criminal charges in their home countries, confirmed gang affiliations, or suspected terrorists.

“Congressman Beyer personally requested to meet with an 18th Street gang member, drug trafficker, and repeat DUI offender who are in our country illegally,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "He continues to do the bidding of dangerous criminal illegal aliens that endanger his own constituents. When will Congressman Beyer meet with the American victims of these illegal aliens’ violent crimes?”

Criminal illegal aliens Congressman Beyer met with included:

Carlos Amaya, an MS-13 gang member. His criminal history includes convictions for four counts of assault and battery and three counts of gang participation.

Ricardo Hernandez Mendez, an 18th Street gang member. His criminal history includes convictions for two counts of assault and battery, burglary to commit armed larceny, armed petit larceny, abduction by force, intimidation or deception, misdemeanor assault, parental kidnapping, and simple assault.

Denis Hernandez Medina, a criminal illegal alien convicted of possession and distribution of drugs.

Kevin Mark Cash, a criminal illegal alien convicted of Driving Under the Influence and two counts of reckless driving.

