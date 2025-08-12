Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market Expected to Grow at 3.3% CAGR From 2021 to 2030

Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market, 1

Men’s hair care and styling products market is projected to reach $54,755.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The hair care segment lead in terms of market share in the year 2020, however the styling products segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future. The men's hair care and styling products market was valued at $40,430.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $54,755.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030. The hair care and styling products market growth is propelled by rise in hair health consciousness and an improved distribution network. Consumers are prepared to pay more for those products that provide hair health advantages & help to avoid hair damage and hair fall. This awareness is expected to be a driver for the hair care and styling products market development. Another important factor fueling the global demand for haircare and styling products is the increasing public awareness regarding hair health and the widespread use of products to avoid hair fall and protect their hair from damage. Lifestyle is also the driving force for market growth, as with the increase of availability of hair styling products consumers feel free to style and nourish their hairs according to the requirements.In addition, there are several innovative products, such as the development of organic and natural haircare products without the use of harmful chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and others. The introduction of Veg-Keratin products is expected to gain consumers' attention and increase sales. The innovation in products also contributes to the growth of the market.Hair care segment and hair care products are used globally and are one of the prime product types for hair care and styling products; thus, is expected to influence the overall hair care and styling products industry. The hair care segment was valued at $24.0 billion and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2030, to reach $30.3 billion by 2030.In the last few years, a trend has been seen in the use of hairstyle products to look good and keep a decent appearance. The hair care and styling products market has witnessed significant growth due to an increase in the number of people from all over the world opting for hair care products as a precautionary measure to fight hair fall and hair damage. Key market players seek to strengthen their position by offering high-tech goods and developing a strong distribution channel network that is projected to fuel the men’s hair care and styling products market growth.In addition, a surge in penetration of hair care and styling products among consumers is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the prominent region in 2020, garnering maximum share in the hair care and styling products market, owing to the huge consumer base and increase in population. SMEs operating in the region are targeting online sales channels to increase their sales. These companies are further investing in various marketing and advertising activities to increase the awareness of their products. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment was the leading channel with maximum share in 2020, growing with significant CAGR during the hair care and styling products market forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the business of retail sales in different regions and the availability of large shelf space for maximum sales.The key players profiled in this report include include American Crew, Baxter of California, Jack Black, Harry's, Malin+Goetz, Hanz de Fuko, Dove Men, Redken Brews, Old Spice, and Axe. These players are introducing new products in the market to increase the customer base and product sale.Analyst Review:Consumers’ awareness of hair issues continues to increase, forcing manufacturers to focus on continuous product innovation with multiple new features to gain considerable market share. The increasing use of hair styling products and haircare products in homes, salons, and haircare institutes boosts the demand for haircare and styling products in the market. Lifestyle is also the driving force for market growth, as with the increase of availability of hair styling products consumers feel free to style and nourish their hairs according to the requirements. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬: ○ The report includes an in-depth men's hair care and styling products market analysis of different segments and provides men's haircare and styling products market estimations between 2020 and 2030. ○ Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which assists the men's hair care and styling products market players to adopt effective strategies. ○ The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them. ○ This report provides a detailed analysis of the men's hair care and styling products market trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2030, which helps identify the prevailing men's hair care and styling products industry opportunity.

