H.R. 1917, Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025

H.R. 1917 would authorize the appropriation of $2.7 million annually from 2026 through 2030 for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to establish a program to tag and track fish produced in hatcheries throughout the Great Lakes Basin.

Using information on historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1917 would cost $13 million over the 2025-2030 period and $1 million after 2030, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 1917

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

  
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025-2030

Authorization

0

3

3

3

3

3

15

Estimated Outlays

0

2

2

3

3

3

13

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Emma Uebelhor. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

