PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2025 Sen. Bam Aquino's co-sponsorship speech on Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4 Mr. President, I'm very happy to co-sponsor Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4, titled "Strengthening the National Budget Process by Adopting and Enforcing Transparency and Accountability Measures to Ensure Public Access to Information and Allow Public Participation in the Deliberations of the 2026 General Appropriations Act". Let me also commend our chairman of Finance, Senator Win Gatchalian, for this initiative. I know that this measure will truly usher in the golden age of transparency, which we all wish to have in the Senate. Mr. President, matagal nang kumplikado ang budget process ng ating gobyerno, at kada taon nananawagan ang ating kababayan na naghahanap ng paraan para makilahok sa proseso. Mr. President, the General Appropriations Act or the GAA is one of the most, if not the most important legislation that we deliberate on. Ang GAA ang pinanggagalingan ng pondo para sa mga programang pampubliko, at dito tayo kumukuha ng pondo para mapanatiling tumatakbo ang ating gobyerno. Ang Concurrent Resolution na ito ay importante para pasimplehin ang budget process. Nagbibigay-daan sa pag-access, higit na pag-unawa, at higit na pakikipagtulungan mula sa Executive hanggang sa Legislative, at kasama ang mga NGO at civil society groups na mahalaga sa pagpapalakas ng ating demokrasya. Bawa't piso, alam ng tao. Ang budget na para sa taumbayan, dapat maging bukas at transparent upang masigurong nilalaan nang tama, para sa mga tamang programa, at nararamdaman ng mga tamang taong nangangailangan sa ating bayan. Kapag kasama sa proseso ang tao, mas maibabalik ang tiwala sa gobyerno. Sa ngayon po, hindi naiintindihan ng nakararami ang mga budget documents, at dahil dito, nahihirapan din tayo sa paggawa ng mga programa at mga batas na nakakatulong sa taumbayan. The complicated nature of the budget has also made it difficult to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of public programs. Kanina lang po sa aming hearing, nakita na malaki ang agwat ng presyo ng DPWH pagdating sa mga classroom at ng mga pribadong NGO o grupo, at mga local government units. And of course, napag-uusapan din natin ang bilyon-bilyong nakalaan sa flood control. Ang pondo, dapat diretso sa proyekto para sa taumbayan, at 'di sa bulsa ninuman. That is why, together with my colleagues, I fully support this move that empowers the public to participate in the deliberations of the 2026 GAA. Not only do we encourage public participation, but we also call on all government agencies and offices involved in the budget preparation to make all official documents easy to understand and accessible to the public. Kailangan natin magtulungan - mula Senado hanggang Kamara, mula Malacanan hanggang sa bawat sulok ng ating bansa, kailangan natin magkaisa para sigurado na ang budget na inilaan sa 2026 ay tunay na para sa lahat ng Pilipino at para sa ating bayan. Isa po ang inaasahan nating lahat: Pera ng bayan, para sa bayan. Thank you very much Mr. President, and again, we commend the initiative of Senator Gatchalian for this measure. Salamat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.