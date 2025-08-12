Minister Barbara Creecy addresses ICAO80 Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit, 12 Aug
Members of the media are invited to the ICAO80 Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit, where Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will deliver a keynote address.
Details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025
Time: 08H30 for 09H00
Venue: Durban International Convention Centre (ICC), KwaZulu-Natal
Members of the media should confirm attendance with Ms. Ivy Masale at 076 789 5538 or email masalei@dot.gov.za
Media Contac:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell:066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
