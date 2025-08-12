Minister Barbara Creecy addresses ICAO80 Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit, 12 Aug

Members of the media are invited to the ICAO80 Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit, where Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will deliver a keynote address.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Time: 08H30 for 09H00

Venue: Durban International Convention Centre (ICC), KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media should confirm attendance with Ms. Ivy Masale at 076 789 5538 or email masalei@dot.gov.za

Media Contac:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell:066 476 9015

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za



#GovZAUPdates