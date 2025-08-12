Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,560 in the last 365 days.

Minister Barbara Creecy addresses ICAO80 Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit, 12 Aug

Members of the media are invited to the ICAO80 Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit, where Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will deliver a keynote address.

Details are as follows:
Date:    Tuesday, 12 August 2025 
Time:        08H30 for 09H00
Venue: Durban International Convention Centre (ICC), KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media should confirm attendance with Ms. Ivy Masale at 076 789 5538 or email masalei@dot.gov.za

Media Contac:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson 
Cell:066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
 

#GovZAUPdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Barbara Creecy addresses ICAO80 Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit, 12 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more