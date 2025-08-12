Minister Maropene Ramokgopa briefs media on Development Indicators and MTDP 2024–2029 monitoring reports, 12 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will host a media briefing on South Africa’s Development Indicators (DI) Report 2024 and Biannual Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029 Monitoring Reports on Tuesday 12 August 2025.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) coordinates the production of the DI report on an annual basis to provide a strategic evaluation of the country’s development trajectory and the impact of public policies. It uses a consistent and standardised framework of key statistical indicators aligned with the NDP and the priorities of successive five-year government administrations.

As part of its mandate, the DPME also produces sector specific bi-annual monitoring reports on progress in the implementation of the of the MTDP 2024 – 2029. These reports, which are presented in Cabinet, provides useful insights on progress towards the attainment of government priorities and intended outcomes.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Time: 12h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre at GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Livestreaming details:

