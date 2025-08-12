Correctional Services hosts certificate handover ceremony to Zeerust youth, 13 Aug

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in partnership with the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA), Vaal University of Technology (VUT), Human Learning Capital Solution (HLCS), the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA), and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), will host a certificate handover ceremony for parolees, probationers, victims of crime, and community members on Wednesday, 13 August 2025 at Hoërskool Zeerust.

National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale will certificate a total of 54 participants, including parolees, probationers, victims of crime, and residents from Zeerust and surrounding areas, have successfully completed short courses in cell phone repairs, Web Developer C++, and Technopreneurship.

This initiative forms part of DCS’s rehabilitation and reintegration strategy, which focuses on equipping individuals with market-relevant skills to foster economic self-reliance, particularly in underserved communities. By providing training in ICT and related fields, the programme aims to:-

Create sustainable self-employment opportunities for the youth

Stimulate local economic growth

Empower participants to be creative and innovative

Reduce poverty, combat crime, and promote social cohesion

The event will highlight how partnerships between government, academia, and industry can contribute to breaking the cycle of crime by giving individuals a renewed sense of purpose and the tools to succeed.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Venue: Hoërskool Zeerust, North West

Time: 10:00

