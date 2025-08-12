Minister Agio Pereira met with AMRT Executive Director Jorge Alves “We Moris” to prepare cultural activities as part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the foundation of FALINTIL.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.