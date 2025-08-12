DLNR News Release – LEGACY LAND CONSERVATION PROGRAM INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR GRANTS, Aug. 11, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

DAWN N.S. CHANG

LEGACY LAND CONSERVATION PROGRAM INVITES APPLICATIONS

FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026 LAND ACQUISITION GRANTS

Applications Due October 13, 2025

August 11, 2025

HONOLULU – The DLNR Legacy Land Conservation Program (LLCP) invites grant applications from state and county agencies and nonprofit land conservation organizations for fiscal year 2026. Approximately $6.7 million in grant funds is expected to be available for award.

The grants are aimed to preserve and protect land, through acquisition, that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production, or historic value. This includes park and trail systems that provide access to such land.

Grants are awarded through a competitive process that includes consultation with state agencies and legislators, investigations and recommendations from DLNR’s Legacy Land Conservation Commission and approvals from the Board of Land and Natural Resources and the Governor.

Since 2006, the LLCP has facilitated contributions of over $65 million from the State Land Conservation Fund to help conserve 32,000+ acres on more than 50 properties that protect Hawaiʻi’s precious and irreplaceable resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

For detailed information, visit the program website at dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/llcp or contact the program office via email: [email protected] or telephone: 808-586-0921. The application deadline is October 13, 2025.

