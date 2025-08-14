Submit Release
'St. Catharines Dental Office Enters New Era as Dr. Amika Takes the Helm — Expands Services, Hours, and Technology'

Downtown Dental Centre welcomes Dr. Amika, offering full in-house care, extended hours, modern tech, and a warm, multilingual approach loved by all."

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re proud to welcome Dr. Amika as the new owner and lead dentist at Downtown Dental Centre — a familiar St. Catharines practice with a fresh new vision!

Dr. Amika is deeply passionate about delivering comprehensive, in-house dental care, eliminating the need for referrals. Her expertise shines in surgical dentistry, having completed advanced training in wisdom teeth extractions, socket preservation, implant placement, and treatment planning. Whether it’s general dentistry, complex surgical procedures, or implants, she brings skill, precision, and a gentle touch to every patient’s care.

Her vision is simple yet profound: to provide a stress-free dental experience where patients feel heard, understood, and empowered to make informed decisions.

“I want each one of you to be aware of every detail of the available treatment options in order to make an informed choice—your long-term well-being is our utmost priority.”

Dr. Amika is refreshing Downtown Dental Centre with modern upgrades and advanced dental technology, while also extending business hours — starting early and staying late — to offer maximum flexibility for busy schedules.

✨ What makes Dr. Amika unique:

💬 Speaks English, Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi – making care accessible to a diverse community

🧒 Loved by children for her gentle, patient-centered approach

🛠️ Committed to investing in future technologies for the highest quality care

🏆 Proud member of the International Dental Implant Association, Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario, and Niagara Peninsula Dental Association

Outside of dentistry, she enjoys spending time with her husband, son, and their beloved fur baby. She’s passionate about movies, strength training, and tending to her many rose bushes in the backyard.

Whether you're a long-time patient or visiting us for the first time, we invite you to experience the perfect blend of trusted legacy and modern dentistry — right here at Downtown Dental Centre in St. Catharines.

📞 Call 905-688-1500 to book your appointment and meet Dr. Amika – your smile will thank you!

Team Downtown Dental Centre - St.Catharines.
Downtown Dental Centre
+1 906-688-1500
info@ddcdental.ca
