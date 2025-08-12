Bringing South Australia’s reservoirs to life

Not-for-profit organisations across the state are invited to apply for funding to bring their ideas for South Australia’s open-access reservoir reserves to life.

SA Water’s Reservoirs Partnership Program provides funding of up to $10,000 to back community-led projects that inspire environmental conservation, active lifestyle and community learning.

The 2025-26 program offers not-for-profits an opportunity to connect their communities with South Australia’s environment and water resources, while encouraging outdoor accessibility, recreation and education.

Recipients supported in the 2024-25 round of grants include:

Nature Conservation Society of South Australia – Bushland condition monitoring as part of the long-term Mount Lofty Ranges Woodland Bird Monitoring Program which undertakes ecological surveys across 165 sites including 14 SA Water reservoir reserves.

– Bushland condition monitoring as part of the long-term Mount Lofty Ranges Woodland Bird Monitoring Program which undertakes ecological surveys across 165 sites including 14 SA Water reservoir reserves. Nature Play SA – 4 diversity and inclusion nature-based-experiences at Happy Valley Reservoir Reserve for children and young people in care and individuals with disabilities and diverse backgrounds, featuring cultural insights led by Kaurna leaders.

– 4 diversity and inclusion nature-based-experiences at Happy Valley Reservoir Reserve for children and young people in care and individuals with disabilities and diverse backgrounds, featuring cultural insights led by Kaurna leaders. TAFE SA – development of environmental resilience through the Outdoor Learning program which gives nature-based learning experiences at South Para and Warren reservoir reserves.

– development of environmental resilience through the Outdoor Learning program which gives nature-based learning experiences at South Para and Warren reservoir reserves. Trail Running SA – twilight series trail running events held at Happy Valley Reservoir Reserve.

– twilight series trail running events held at Happy Valley Reservoir Reserve. Walking SA – ‘Walk on Water’ public walking event to be held at Mount Bold Reservoir Reserve on 28 September 2025.

The launch of the grants comes as the Malinauskas Labor Government announced a comprehensive range of supports for recreational fishers with a range of measures to support fishing activity during the unprecedented algal bloom.

These supports include establishing a fish stocking program in freshwater bodies such as reservoirs and lakes and opening up more reservoirs to recreational fishing where consistent with public health advice.

The State Government will continue to explore more opportunities to encourage more recreation within reservoirs, while maintaining water security as the primary utility of these sites.

Applications are open between 4 August and 21 September, with grants of up to $10,000 available per project.

To apply or to check the eligibility criteria, visit sawater.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our reservoirs are truly unique spaces that bring together communities, enable healthier lifestyles and protect our natural environment.

These grants will give local groups the chance to champion innovative ideas and help more people get outdoors and connect with nature.

Enhanced access and programs at our reservoirs show our ongoing commitment to keeping all South Australians active, but also, with unprecedented challenges affecting recreational fishing, we’re taking strong steps to support SA’s rec fishing community.

Attributable to Erin Thompson, Member for Davenport

The Reservoirs Partnership Program is a fantastic opportunity to turn local ideas into reality.

At Happy Valley Reservoir, we’ve already seen how recreation and nature can go hand in hand - this program helps us take that even further.

I encourage local not-for-profits to take advantage of this funding. Happy Valley Reservoir has already become a much-loved destination, and with the help of the Reservoirs Partnership Program, we can continue to grow its impact for the community.

Attributable to Jason Tyndall, CEO NaturePlaySA

As a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to creating inclusive nature experiences for people of all ages and abilities, funding from SA Water’s Reservoir Partnership Program has enabled us to engage a diverse group of individuals who might not otherwise have had access to the incredible natural environment of Happy Valley Reservoir.

This grant has allowed us to offer unique, accessible experiences that bring together nature, culture, and wellbeing for children and young people in care, as well as individuals living with disability.

Attributable to Alison Fenton, Chairperson Trail Running SA

Trail Running SA is a community-based club with a vision of providing runners and walkers an unforgettable trail running experience in some of the state’s best locations.

The support of SA Water through its grants program has allowed us to introduce new trails to a number of runners and walkers in Happy Valley Reservoir Reserve, in a safe and supported way at our events.