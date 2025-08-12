Small screens, big impact: veteran designer shares 5 key takeaways from a decade in embedded GUI design

Six Azure RTOS GUIs designed for embedded IoT systems—covering medical, automotive, consumer, hospitality, white goods, and industrial control use cases.

Martinov shares expert insights on crafting intuitive embedded GUI designs for IoT and RTOS devices, offering actionable lessons for designers and developers.

Working with Sergey is exciting; his great ideas and technical expertise significantly impacted our embedded GUI projects” — Bill Lamie, former Principal PM of Azure RTOS and founder of PX5 RTOS

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a new article titled Small Screens, Big Impact: 5 Key Takeaways from a Decade in Embedded GUI Design, Sergey Martinov, co-founder of Artenergy, shares insights from 10 years crafting intuitive embedded graphical user interfaces (GUIs) for devices like smartwatch, thermostats, medical dashboards, and automotive tuners. With over 30 years of creative expertise, Martinov’s work with Microsoft’s Azure RTOS (now Eclipse ThreadX), PX5 RTOS, and others highlights how to transform hardware constraints into seamless user experiences.The article explores the art and science of embedded GUI design, offering practical lessons for designers, developers, and product managers in IoT, embedded systems, and UX design. Key takeaways include designing for users, leveraging constraints for creativity, and the critical role of prototyping. Martinov’s projects include:— Microsoft Azure RTOS (now Eclipse ThreadX): Designed six reference GUIs for GUIX Studio, from smartwatches to industrial controls, within 480x600-pixel limits.— WiSuite: Crafted multilingual thermostat GUIs, including a Green mode that helps reducing energy costs by over 40% in hospitality settings.— COBB Tuning: Developed the Accessport Performance Wireless Tuner GUI for automotive enthusiasts.— Novanta: Created a medical GUI for an 800x480-pixel Linux-based touchscreen, ensuring clarity in clinical use.The article includes insights on embedded design processes, interface prototypes, and visual samples from real-world devices as well as highlights the role of Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS) like ThreadX, with over 10 billion deployments.Read the full article here: https://artenergy.com/blog/5-key-embedded-gui-design-takeaways.htm View Artenergy’s promotional video for Azure RTOS (now Eclipse ThreadX), showcasing embedded GUI capabilities, at https://youtu.be/_KzOKX0QiFY Explore interactive GUI prototypes at https://artenergy.com/embedded-gui-design.htm About ArtenergyArtenergy is a Marin County, California-based creative studio delivering design and technology services focused on unified branding and user experience. Founded in 2000, our agency specializes in embedded GUI design, UI/UX, branding, website design, app development, and video production, backed by over three decades of creative expertise and dedication. We craft high-fidelity interactive prototypes and innovative digital solutions for industries ranging from IoT and embedded systems to web applications. Led by co-founder Sergey Martinov, Artenergy transforms complex challenges into intuitive, impactful experiences. Learn more at https://artenergy.com Press KitDownload zip file with high-resolution images

A 2-minute journey into the heart of embedded systems—told through ThreadX.

