CBP Officers at Alexandria Bay Port of Entry Seize Illegal Firearm, Leading to Arrest of Convicted Felon

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry seized an illegally possessed firearm, resulting in the arrest of a previously convicted felon.

On August 8, CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle operated by a 62-year-old male U.S. citizen attempting to enter Canada. After being denied entry by Canadian authorities, the driver was returned to the United States and securely escorted to CBP for a secondary examination.

During the examination, officers discovered a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE handgun, a magazine, and 12 rounds of ammunition. Further investigation revealed that the driver, a Kentucky resident, was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

“As stewards of our nation’s security, CBP officers are dedicated to enforcing laws that protect our communities,” said Area Port Director Ray Purser. “This case underscores the critical role our officers play in identifying threats to public safety and working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners and Canadian counterparts.”

The driver was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers. Following processing, the firearm and the driver were transferred to the New York State Police. The driver now faces a felony charge for criminal possession of a weapon.

CBP remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring the safety of the public through vigilant enforcement efforts.

