CBP unveils Enhanced Passenger Processing at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today announced the unveiling of new technology that will enhance and streamline the passenger experience for U.S. citizens entering the United States.

Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) is a pre-primary queue segmentation process and involves photographing travelers using auto capture technology to provide a complete customs assessment (biometric confirmation, eligibility, enforcement) before they reach a CBP officer. This process fully automates the Simplified Arrival process – by simplifying the inspection and adjudication process, officers can focus on the traveler in front of them. Additionally, this enhanced technology ensures better allocation of resources, allowing officers to focus on higher-risk travelers, which aligns with CBP’s national security mission.

While the process is rapid and touchless, CBP officers are still on hand to instruct passengers on the process and assist them at any given point during screening. Any passenger wishing to not participate in the EPP process will need to notify an officer and they will then go through the standard entry process.

CBP officer process arriving international passengers as Nashville International Airport using Enhance Passenger processing.

EPP is just a part of CBP’s Airport Modernization efforts centralizing on streamlining traveler processing by reducing manual systems and increasing security through technology enhancements. The goal of Airport Modernization is to enhance national security and enforcement capabilities through an efficient and lawful travel experience, reducing the administrative burden on CBP officers.

“CBP is committed to enhancing national security while streamlining lawful travel,” said CBP New Orleans Director of Field Operations Steven Stavinoha, who oversees operations at BNA. “Americans entering the United States at Nashville International Airport will have a more efficient and pleasant experience with these enhancements. By leveraging advanced technologies and mobile applications, we are transforming inspections at airports into a seamless, touchless process, enabling faster risk identification and efficient processing of legitimate visitors.”

In fiscal year 2024, CBP processed over 420 million travelers at ports of entry — a 6.6% increase from the previous year. CBP continues to roll out airport modernization enhancements to support the expected increase in international travel. Enhanced technology ensures better allocation of resources, allowing officers to focus on higher-risk travelers, which aligns with CBP’s national security mission.

CBP also provides a suite of mobile applications to help travelers streamline their entry into the U.S. All CBP mobile apps are free and available through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or by visiting the CBP Mobile Apps Directory.

CBP’s nearly 13 million Global Entry members may also use the Global Entry mobile app, which allows travelers to complete their entry processing on their phones before leaving the aircraft. Available at 78 locations, the app has already been downloaded over 2 million times and can be found in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Conditionally approved members may also use the app and then use the Enrollment on Arrival option to complete their interview without a prior appointment upon returning to the U.S.

Travelers arriving to the U.S. from Canada may also apply for NEXUS, a fee-based, voluntary program, designed to expedite CBP processing for vetted, low-risk trusted travelers at 12 land border locations and eight Canadian airports. More than 2.2 members are currently enrolled in NEXUS. The program is open to citizens and permanent residents of both the U.S. and Canada.

Travelers who are not TTP members may use the Mobile Passport Control app for a fast and secure way to submit their passport and travel information in advance. MPC is available at 53 ports of entry, including 14 Preclearance locations and four seaports. The app is open to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, certain Canadian citizens, and Visa Waiver Program travelers.

Non-U.S. citizens eligible to enter under the Visa Waiver Program have the option of using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization mobile app to submit ESTA applications from their smartphones, mobile devices, or tablets. Travelers unable to download the mobile app may also access ESTA online.

Whichever option is chosen to enter the United States, CBP reminds visitors they must meet legal requirements, have proper documents, undergo background checks and inspection, and adhere to visa terms. If statutes or visa terms are violated, travelers may be subject to detention and removal. A visa is a privilege, not a right, and only those who respect our laws and follow the proper procedures will be welcomed.

For more information on visas and passports, please visit travel.state.gov. Travelers may also visit the Know Before You Go page on CBP.gov.