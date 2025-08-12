Submit Release
CBP officers seize more than $600K in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge, intercepted $647,000 worth of alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle. 

“As this latest interception clearly illustrates, our frontline CBP officers continue to work tirelessly to keep harmful narcotics off American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 48 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Aug. 9, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a Buick SUV attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 20 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 48.45 pounds (21.98 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

