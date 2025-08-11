MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 21, 2025, to Sunday, July 27, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 21, 2025, through Sunday, July 27, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 60 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 21, 2025

A Glock 30 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of Chillum Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Izaiah Pharoah McNeil, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-110-149

A Tokarev TBP-12 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 4700 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. CCN: 25-110-150

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Enrique Leonardo Ramos Moreno, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-110-246

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Maurice Hawley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-110-276

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Fifth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Melvin Wiseman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, No Permit, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-110-358

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Andre Laughinghouse, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-110-696

A Daisy Powerline 415 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2000 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-110-732

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-110-900

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-110-948

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of H Street, Southwest. CCN: 25-111-150

A Taurus Gx4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 54-year-old Christopher Anthony Skalaski, of Springfield, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Transport of Loaded Handgun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-111-168

A Walther 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Trevor Scott Casey, of Norfolk, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-111-186

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle, and an Anderson Blackout .300 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 46-year-old Andrea Davette Cromer , of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Antonio Smith, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-111-371

A BB gun was recovered in the 1500 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Eric Foster, of no fixed address, for Possession of a BB gun, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 25-111-405

A Zastava M-92 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1700 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kevon William Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-111-446

Thursday, July 24, 2025

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock BB gun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-111-562

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and an Ishapor RF-15 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-111-711

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Kelvin Briceno Leon, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-112-014

A Giran MC-1911 .45 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Andrew Ferrio, of Bentonville, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-112-015

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Ankeem Morgan, of no fixed address, for Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-112-055

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tyrek Keyondre Gassaway, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-112-077

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 11th Street & Otis Place, Northwest. CCN: 25-112-159

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 34th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old James Earl Fells, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-112-185

A CDM .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1500 block of Half Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old James Edward Harvey, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-112-198

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Lynard Lemaneul Mayrant, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-112-207

Friday, July 25, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street & O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-112-250

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Georgia Avenue & Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Stern Bennett Thompson, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-112-261

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of First Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-112-504