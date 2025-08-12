During Harlem Week, Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Celebrate the History and Community of Harlem

Governor Hochul today signed legislation to celebrate the rich history of Harlem as the community celebrated the 51st Harlem Week festival. The two new laws will rename the 110 St-Central Park North subway station 110 St-Malcolm X Plaza and will empower the Council on the Arts to designate the Harlem Renaissance Cultural District as a region of cultural significance.

“One of the best ways to celebrate the rich history and community of Harlem is to recognize the contributions of Malcolm X and the Harlem Renaissance to New York and to the world,” Governor Hochul said. “From the struggle for civil rights and equality to boundary-breaking cultural impacts of American icons like Zora Neale Hurston and Duke Ellington, Harlem has been at the center of progress in our nation for generations. It is especially meaningful to be here as we celebrate Harlem Week and mourn the passing of its co-founder, Lloyd A. Williams, whose life was dedicated to championing this community.”

To commemorate the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader Malcolm X and his historic connections to the Harlem community, Governor Hochul signed S.1204/A.5339, renaming the 110 St-Central Park North 2/3 subway station 110 St-Malcolm X Plaza. Malcolm X lived in Harlem for over a decade, first in 1943 and then from 1954 until his assasination in 1965. This legislation renames the station south of the Malcolm Shabazz Plaza after Malcolm X. Malcolm X’s daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, Chairperson of the Board of the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, joined Governor Hochul and the Harlem Community for the renaming ceremony.

2025 is the 100th anniversary of the emergence of the Harlem Renaissance, a defining period in American culture. To mark this milestone, Governor Hochul signed S.7152A/A.8220A, which designates the Harlem Renaissance Cultural District as a region of cultural significance. After the Great Migration, Harlem grew to include about 175,000 Black residents, making it the most densely populated Black community in the world. The Harlem Renaissance saw this community flourish in the 1920s and 1930s, spawning a revolution of music, art, literature, theatre, fashion, politics, and scholarship, the impacts of which are still felt today.

Originally started by then-Manhattan Borough President Percy Sutton and Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce founder and CEO Lloyd A. Williams in 1974 and now in its 51st year, Harlem Week is a celebration that brings together the greater Harlem community’s residents, businesses, religious, educational, arts and cultural institutions. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Our Magic,” which shines a light on the culture and community of Harlem, New York City, New York State, and the “Harlems of the World.” Prior to the bill signing, Governor Hochul and local leaders observed a moment of silence in memory of Lloyd A. Williams, who passed away on August 5th.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Harlem is more than a neighborhood — it is the capital of Black culture, a cornerstone of New York State’s history, and a wellspring of creativity, resilience, and pride. From its pivotal role in the Harlem Renaissance to its enduring contributions in arts, politics, and civil rights, Harlem has shaped the identity of our state and our nation, and molded icons like Malcolm X. Harlem's unmatched cultural legacy, vibrant community, and economic resurgence — from the restoration of the legendary Victoria Theater to its emerging biotech corridor — continue to show the world why Duke Ellington insisted: Drop Me Off In Harlem.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “Harlem has long been a critical intellectual incubator and a global springboard for so many of our greatest artists, poets, leaders, and thinkers,” said Erika Mallin, Executive Director of NYSCA. “For over 60 years, the New York State Council on the Arts has supported the rich cultural work of Harlem — from organizations and public programs to seeding the work of emerging artists — and these are transformative initiatives that will secure Harlem’s creative and cultural future.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea-Stewart-Cousins said, “We gather not only to rename a station, but to honor El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, known to many as Malcolm X, an American visionary whose call for Black dignity, self-determination, and human rights reshaped this nation’s conscience. Harlem wasn’t just the backdrop of his activism, it was its beating heart. Harlem has always carried his voice. I especially want to lift up Senator Cordell Cleare. Her unwavering leadership and deep love for Harlem brought us to this historic moment. I also want to thank Governor Hochul, Assembly Speaker Heastie and the Harlem community, for your pride and persistence that made this possible.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “This moment is profoundly symbolic — and deeply personal to Harlem. It falls on the 100th anniversary of the birth of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz — Malcolm X. I introduced bill 1204 to ensure that his legacy is enshrined in the infrastructure of the City's legacy. In renaming this gateway to Harlem in his honor, we uplift not only his enduring global legacy, but also the grassroots leadership that has kept his memory and mission alive here at home. This plaza has been lovingly nurtured by organizations like Friends of Malcolm X Plaza, who have repurposed and revitalized this corner through consistent cleanups, community programming, cultural events, and public education. Today, it stands as a living memorial and vibrant gathering space, where neighbors come not just to pass through, but to engage — with history, with each other, and with purpose.”

Assemblymember Jordan Wright said, “It is with abundant pride and joy that we celebrate the official naming of Malcolm X Plaza at 110th Street in Harlem- a moment that stands as both a tribute to our history and a promise to our future. This legislative accomplishment happening during my first term in Albany is very important to me, and as a son of Harlem, it’s an honor to celebrate this momentous occasion. I stand in solidarity with my partner in service, Senator Cordell Cleare, who captained this public work deftly and resolutely on behalf of the people of Harlem. From Oakland to Dallas to D.C. to Brooklyn, there are Malcolm X Boulevards flanking beautiful, Black communities across the United States. A legacy so wide reflects the vitality of Malcolm X’s message and position as a once-in-history figure. It’s only fitting that here in Harlem- in the same streets that nurtured him- generations to come will read his name, remember, and be inspired to excellence.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Harlem’s story is America’s story — born of struggle, lifted by art, and carried forward by giants like Malcolm X. By renaming this station and safeguarding the Harlem Renaissance Cultural District, we write our history into the city’s soul. As a proud cosponsor, I commend my colleagues Senator Cleare and Assemblymember Wright for introducing these important pieces of legislation, and Governor Hochul for signing them into law — ensuring Harlem’s legacy lives not only in our hearts, but in our laws.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “The story of Harlem is the story of cultural pride, creativity, and courage that has shaped our state and our nation. Renaming the 110 St-Central Park North subway station to 110 St-Malcolm X Plaza and designating the Harlem Renaissance Cultural District ensures that the history, culture, and contributions of this great leader and community will be celebrated for generations to come. Harlem has been a beacon of art, activism, and resilience, and these actions are a powerful reminder of its impact on New York and the world.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus celebrates the trailblazers of Black culture whose visions have transformed New York and the world. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my colleagues for honoring Malcolm X and the Harlem Renaissance, and for ensuring that Black history and leadership remain visible, valued, and celebrated for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel said, “We commend the Governor for renaming this train station which is at the Gateway to Harlem, Malcolm X Plaza. Malcolm X is an American and international icon and a son of Harlem whose humanitarian efforts continue to impact future generations.”

Assemblymember Al Taylor said, “Harlem’s story is woven into the fabric of our nation’s history, and today’s legislation ensures that legacy continues to be honored for generations to come. In a time when the accomplishments of Black and Brown Americans are too often diminished or erased, we must keep lifting up and preserving our stories. Renaming the 110th Street station for Malcolm X and creating the Harlem Renaissance Cultural District is not just about preserving history, it’s about affirming the culture, resilience, and contributions of a community that has inspired the world. I applaud Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Legislature for making this vision a reality during Harlem Week.”

Assemblymember Chantel Jackson said, “I’m thrilled to know the train station I grew up using will be named after Malcolm X. It’s important to keep the name and legacy of the man who taught us to love our Black skin and stand up for what’s right by any means necessary.”

Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson said, “With so many changes happening in Harlem throughout the decades, we must continue to commemorate the legacy of Harlem and its rich history. We highlight 51 years of Harlem Week with the station renaming honoring Malcolm X and exciting legislation designating the Harlem Renaissance Cultural District. Malcolm X was a fighter and believed in the philosophy of by any means necessary. His contributions to the liberation of our people should not be forgotten. His legacy will live forever in the renaming of the station. When people travel to and throughout Harlem, they will be reminded of the pride, history and culture that have long existed within this community.”

Assemblymember Larinda C. Hooks said, “As a representative of East Elmhurst, the community Malcolm X called home; I am deeply proud to honor his enduring legacy. His leadership and commitment to justice continue to inspire New Yorkers across every borough. Recognizing his place in Harlem’s history preserves a powerful chapter of our shared story.”

Assemblymember Alex Bores said, “On May 19, Malcolm X would have turned 100 years old. The plaza at 110th had been named for Malcolm X for 20 years and became a living memorial; renaming the subway stop and placing a statue within the plaza celebrates his enduring impact, his unwavering fight for justice, and the inspiration he continues to offer to generations. I commend Assemblymember Jordan Wright, Senator Cordell Cleare, and Governor Hochul for their leadership in extending this recognition.”

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, “Malcolm X stood for freedom and equality, principles that directly align with our mission at NYC Transit. Now when riders come to the renamed station, they’ll be reminded of its namesake’s unwavering commitment to civil rights and the importance of standing up for what you believe in.”

New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam said, “Renaming this subway station as Malcolm X Plaza is more than symbolic, it’s a powerful, permanent reminder that Harlem remembers its heroes. Every rider who passes through will encounter the name of a man who dared to speak truth to power, who demanded dignity for the oppressed, and who inspired generations to rise above adversity. Malcolm X was not only Harlem’s voice, he was a voice for the world. This plaza now stands as a gateway to reflection, resilience, and the unshakable belief in justice and self-determination.”

Manhattan Community Board 10 Chairperson Hon. Marquis A. Harrison said, “Manhattan Community Board 10 is extremely grateful to have Malcolm X Plaza in our district. This location, at the gateway to Harlem, stands as a powerful reminder of the deep connection between Malcolm X’s life and work and the rich history of our community. Harlem was not only a place where Malcolm X lived and spoke, but where he ignited movements for justice, dignity, and self-determination that continue to inspire us today. We thank State Senator Cordell Cleare and Assemblymember Jordan Wright for their diligence and hard work in assuring that this bill was passed, and we are grateful to Governor Hochul for signing it into law.”

Manhattan Community Board 9 Chairperson Victor Edwards said, “Malcolm X was a visionary leader and true inspiration for Harlem. The renaming of the 110th train station to the Malcolm X Plaza is truly an appropriate way to carry his legacy forward. It is our hope that all those passing through the plaza will recognize the brilliance of this remarkable American leader.”

Manhattan Community Board 11 Chairperson Xavier A. Santiago said, “The renaming of the 110th Street Station to Malcolm X Plaza preserves the legacy of a tireless fighter of equality, dignity, and justice for all. During a time of censure and erasure, we stand united with our fellow Community Boards in support of preserving the history of our leaders. As the Harlem Renaissance Cultural District becomes a reality, 100 years after the original Harlem Renaissance began, Manhattan Community Board 11 eagerly looks forward to working with all legislators to bring the vision of ‘One Harlem’ to life. May this legislation serve as the genesis of revitalization and include El Barrio, Spanish Harlem, and East Harlem in subsequent expansions. We remain thankful to Senator Cleare, Assemblymember Wright, and Governor Hochul for this symbolic moment that will live on for generations.”