ALE Investigation Targets Drug Activity at Convenience Stores in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.

Over the past several weeks, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) conducted a targeted investigation into criminal activity involving the possession and sale of fentanyl and cocaine in the parking lots of convenience stores in Raleigh.

As part of its ongoing mission to enhance public safety, ALE special agents frequently collaborate with state and local law enforcement agencies to address criminal conduct at ABC-licensed establishments. In this case, undercover ALE special agents identified multiple individuals unlawfully selling controlled substances in the parking areas of licensed businesses.

The investigation culminated in the execution of search warrants at two Raleigh residences—606 East Martin Street and 11031 Raven Ridge Road, Apt. 108. As a result, ALE special agents seized approximately:

12.5 ounces of fentanyl

2.1 ounces of powder and crack cocaine

5.7 ounces of methamphetamine

1 pound of marijuana

$6,640 in U.S. currency

Two firearms

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount of fentanyl seized in this investigation is equivalent to approximately 170,000 lethal doses. (For more information about the dangers associated with fentanyl, please visit www.dea.gov).

Following the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for eight individuals on over 100 felony charges. The following individuals were charged in connection with this case:

Prince Anthonee-India Taylor, 37, of Raleigh, NC, was charged with forty-three felonies and three misdemeanors.

Felicia Lynn Coovert, 23, of Louisburg, NC, was charged with twelve felonies.

Ginger Michelle Kendrick,23, of Mebane, NC was charged with eight felonies and one misdemeanor.

Kaitlyn Johnette Street, 24, of Fuquay Varina, NC was charged with eleven felonies and two misdemeanors.

Tatyana Olivia Groves, 21, of Raleigh, NC, was charged with nine felonies and one misdemeanor.

Miah Shaleigh Lewis, 25, of Raleigh, NC, was charged with eleven felonies and one misdemeanor.

Mykelti Fredrick Wynn, 32, of Raleigh, NC, was charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors.

Christopher Rodricuz Brewington, 35, of Raleigh, NC, was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor.

The Raleigh Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation provided support during the operation.

“This investigation began in response to concerns about street-level drug dealers using convenience store parking lots as hubs for illegal activity,” said ALE Director Bryan House. “Through coordinated efforts, we were able to identify and arrest key individuals responsible for distributing dangerous drugs in this community. These efforts are aimed at increasing safety in and around businesses that serve the public.”

Please contact the Wake County Clerk of Court for a complete list of criminal charges.

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.

###