The Rip Buddy Revolutionizes Card Protection at The National Sports Collectors Convention With Official Product Launch

The Rip Buddy Officially Launches at the NSCC To Great Acclaim; Company Started In a Living Room Finding Widespread Trading Card Hobby Support

I created The Rip Buddy because I was tired of the scramble—the shaky hands after a big pull, the frantic search for a sleeve. Now, we’ve turned that ‘uh-oh’ moment into a seamless experience.” — Jordan Bryant

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rip Buddy LLC officially introduced its innovative dual-compartment penny sleeve and top loader dispenser, The Rip Buddy, to the sports card collecting community at the 2025 National Sports Collectors Convention (“The National”), held from July 30 through August 3 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. Designed by collectors, for collectors, The Rip Buddy made an immediate impact on the show floor with its original design that simplifies the card protection process for hobbyists, online breakers, card brands, and shop owners.CEO and Founder Jordan Bryant, along with Chief Legal Officer Adam Haigh and COO Jamie Hernan, led The Rip Buddy team in a dynamic debut, showcasing how this sleek, dual-compartment system helps collectors protect their cards the instant they’re ripped from a pack. The Rip Buddy’s smooth pull system makes it quick and easy to grab both a penny sleeve and a top loader from a compact unit, helping to reduce frustrating fumbles and frantic searches for card protectors when a big card is hit.“The Rip Buddy was born out of the chaos of live ripping,” said Jordan Bryant. “I created The Rip Buddy because I was tired of the scramble—the shaky hands after a big pull, the frantic search for a sleeve. Now, we’ve turned that ‘uh-oh’ moment into a seamless experience.” Bryant created The Rip Buddy in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the company is headquartered.Grassroots to Show Floor: The Rip Buddy’s Authentic JourneyJordan’s journey, well-documented through his daily TikTok “ripdates” on the company’s page ( @theripbuddy ), has resonated deeply with the collector community. His transparent, behind-the-scenes look into scaling The Rip Buddy from a living room-built prototype to a show floor essential was met with overwhelming support.“Daily update as I get out 300 more orders!! hopefully I’ll get some sleep soon,” Bryant shared with followers during the early drops. “Thanks for following along with me on my journey! Let’s get after it!” became a rallying cry. The Rip Buddy’s authentic, collector-first approach has fueled The Rip Buddy’s rapid adoption and created an army of “Rip Buddies” as the loyal supporters of the product have become known.Corporate Partnerships & Hobby IntegrationAt The National, The Rip Buddy was not only a collector favorite but also found in the hands of corporate partners across the card hobby ecosystem:• Card brands utilized The Rip Buddy to assist attendees at their ripping stations.• Online breakers used The Rip Buddy during their online streams and were given The Rip Buddy to give away.• Hobby shop owners were introduced to The Rip Buddy, with many planning to place The Rip Buddy out for customers to use when opening packs or boxes, while also offering The Rip Buddy for sale.The executive team actively engaged with hobbyists, hosting spontaneous trivia contests, exclusive giveaways, and supporting their partners with The Rip Buddy units for event participants opening packs and boxes. The buzz around The Rip Buddy was undeniable, as hobbyists experienced firsthand how The Rip Buddy transformed sleeving from a clumsy and at times frustrating process to a smooth organized operation.“Nobody should ever rip alone,” said CLO Adam Haigh. “You should always have your Buddy with you,” he continued. “Our entire team are collectors first,” declared COO Jamie Hernan, “and we are proud to provide the hobby with an innovative and original tool to help ensure great hits are protected.” The company mission statement is that everything is done For The Love Of The Rip. The period in the slogan is purposeful, because that is why The Rip Buddy was made, and what inspires The Rip Buddy team: the love of the rip, period.Connect with The Rip BuddyCollectors, hobby shop owners, and breakers can explore The Rip Buddy and follow its ongoing journey through:• Website: www.theripbuddy.com • Social Media: @theripbuddy across all platforms

