New Book by J.J. de la Torre Reveals the Power of Design to Drive Business Reinvention

New Book by Global Leader in Business Disruption & Acceleration J.J. de la Torre Reveals the Power of Design to Drive Business Reinvention

SANTIAGO, CHILE, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books is proud to announce the publication of TRANSFORMATION, DESIGNED [ ]EVOLUTION WITHIN (XFORM. DESIGNED.) by Juan Jose de la Torre, founder of leading disruption firm Raven and a globally recognized expert in business transformation and acceleration, set to be released on August 12th, 2025. In XFORM. DESIGNED., de la Torre offers a compelling insider’s view into how organizations can spark meaningful transformation from within, creating ripple effects that reshape entire industries.

This timely and practical guide is written for C-level executives, innovation leaders, designers, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers who are ready to move beyond incremental change and embrace disruption as a pathway to designing, creating, and capturing new sources of value. Blending deep personal experience with real-world case studies and strategic frameworks, de la Torre lays out a clear and actionable roadmap for building future-ready organizations by design, not by chance.

“Many try to lead transformation, but few succeed. This book shows how to design it deliberately, so you can drive real change and create lasting value,” says de la Torre.

Through XFORM. DESIGNED., readers will:

-Discover how to apply design principles to business model reinvention

-Gain a practical toolkit for leading change in a digital-first world.

-Understand the evolution of design as a strategic force - past, present, and future.

-Learn how to build adaptable, future—ready organizations by design, not chance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Juan Jose (J.J.) de la Torre is a globally recognized authority in business disruption, digital transformation, and innovation strategy. Named one of the world’s top 20 digital transformation leaders and a top 5 digital marketing influencer, J.J. brings more than two decades of executive experience spanning 20+ countries across four continents.

He is the founder and CEO of Raven, a leader in business disruption that operates across North America, South America, and Europe. Raven helps organizations transform from within, combining strategy, business design, technology, growth, customer experience, and marketing to unlock new value in a rapidly evolving world.

A seasoned entrepreneur, J.J. has founded and successfully exited three startups. He is also an active investor in 14 ventures and has mentored more than 150 companies globally. His legacy includes launching the first ICT incubator in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East’s first fully integrated 360° accelerator program. He has held leadership roles in major corporations such as IBM, Orange, TeliaSonera, Etisalat, and Booz & Company (now Strategy& at PwC).

J.J. has advised global institutions including the United Nations, OECD, and the Inter-American Development Bank and is a highly in-demand speaker on innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. His thought leadership has been recognized by Forbes, CBS News, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and in 2023 he was named one of the 200 Inspiring Global Leaders by the Dubai Global Leadership Conclave.

Outside of his professional pursuits, J.J. is a devoted husband and father of three. A former professional DJ turned music producer, he’s also a certified PADI diving instructor, mountain biking enthusiast, and avid golfer. His passion for exploration and adventure fuels the same spirit of reinvention he brings to businesses and leaders around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.