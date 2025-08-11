Update No. 1: VSP provides update on shooting involving Burlington police officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on shooting involving Burlington police officer

BURLINGTON, Vermont (Monday, Aug. 11, 2025) — The Vermont State Police’s investigation into a Burlington police officer’s shooting at a motorist early Sunday morning remains active and ongoing.

The state police is identifying the officer who fired his duty weapon as Jeffrey Baur. Officer Baur has served with the Burlington Police Department since 2022 and is currently assigned to the Uniform Services Bureau. He graduated from the Vermont Police Academy in 2017 and previously served with the Colchester, Vermont, Police Department and the Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department. He has been placed on paid leave, per standard procedure. A photo of Officer Baur is attached to this release.

The shooting, in which no one was injured, occurred when members of the Burlington Police Department received a report of a disturbance involving a male and a female arguing in the vicinity of North Prospect Street and Colonial Drive. Responding officers located a vehicle on Prospect Hill reported to be involved in the disturbance. During the encounter, Officer Baur fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle. The underlying complaint remains under investigation by the Burlington Police Department.

No additional information is currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as warranted as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025***

A Burlington police officer shot at the driver of a motor vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 10, 2025. No one was injured. Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred following a report of a disturbance at about 12:40 a.m. Responding Burlington officers were searching for a vehicle in connection with the call and located it in the vicinity of 16 Prospect Hill. During the interaction, one Burlington officer fired his duty weapon.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit. VSP’s Crime Scene Search Team responded and processed the location where the incident occurred.

The state police will release the identity of the officer involved after 24 hours. He has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Burlington Police Department.

When the Vermont State Police investigation into this incident is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available.

- 30 -