Crypto-Recovery Launches Advanced Crypto Wallet Recovery & Security Solutions: 'No Recovery, No Fee' Guarantee

CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Recovery, a Austria-based specialist in digital asset security, has announced the expansion of its Crypto Wallet Recovery Service and comprehensive hardware wallet guidance, helping individuals and businesses safeguard their cryptocurrency holdings against loss, and hardware failure.With cryptocurrencies becoming a critical component of modern investment portfolios, the risk of losing access to digital assets due to forgotten passwords, corrupted files, or damaged hardware has grown significantly. Crypto Recovery addresses these challenges with a highly specialized recovery process designed for a wide range of wallet types, including Jaxx Wallet , Exodus Wallet, Ledger, Trezor and other leading software and hardware solutions.Specialized Recovery for Jaxx Wallet and MoreThe company’s Crypto Wallet Recovery Service employs state-of-the-art tools and proprietary techniques to retrieve lost wallet access while maintaining strict confidentiality and security protocols. Jaxx Wallet users, in particular, benefit from targeted recovery solutions that address common issues such as corrupted wallet files, used the wrong chain, partial lost seed phrases, or syncing errors.Top-Rated Hardware Wallet GuidanceBeyond recovery, Crypto Recovery provides expert evaluations of the safest crypto hardware wallets available, guiding users toward devices that combine robust encryption, physical durability, and user-friendly operation. Hardware wallets such as OneKey, Keystone Pro, Trezor, and BitBox are assessed for their ability to protect assets from both digital and physical threats.Security-First Philosophy“Our mission is to give crypto holders peace of mind,” says Thomas Jochen Wagner from Crypto Recovery “We understand that for many, cryptocurrency investments represent years of hard work and savings. Protecting those assets starts with prevention, but when something goes wrong, fast and secure recovery is essential.”The company adheres to rigorous security measures throughout the recovery process, ensuring that sensitive client information is never exposed. All services are conducted in Austria, benefiting from the country’s robust privacy and data protection laws.Comprehensive Services for All Crypto UsersCrypto Recovery caters to a wide audience, from casual crypto enthusiasts to institutional investors.Services include:- Assets sent to the wrong network – Recovery of cryptocurrencies mistakenly sent to a private wallet (e.g., Ledger Live, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, BSC Wallet) on an incorrect blockchain.- Invalid or incomplete seed phrases – Assistance when a 12–24 word recovery phrase contains errors, missing words, or a forgotten 25th passphrase.- Wallet password recovery – Restoration of access to wallets protected by lost or forgotten passwords.- Bridge transaction losses – Recovery of assets that disappeared following a blockchain bridge process.- Exchange transfers to the wrong network – Conditional recovery of funds sent to exchanges on incompatible networks.- Crypto estate handling – Asset recovery and transfer in cases of the wallet holder’s passing.- Security training – Customized guidance to prevent the most common mistakes that can lead to significant cryptocurrency losses.Transparent Fees & “No Recovery, No Fee” GuaranteeCrypto-Recovery offers tailored recovery procedures depending on each individual case. Fees are based on the value of the lost crypto assets: for amounts under USD 1,000, a flat fee of €100 applies; for amounts over USD 1,000, the fee is 10 %; and for amounts exceeding USD 10,000, the fee is reduced to 5 %. Payments can be made via PayPal, credit card, or bank transfer. Thanks to our “No Recovery, No Fee” guarantee, clients only pay if their case can be successfully resolved. We exclusively handle technical recovery cases, such as corrupted wallet files, lost passwords, or damaged hardware wallets and do not engage with fraud, scam, or stolen-asset cases. With hundreds of successful recoveries worldwide and top ratings on Trustpilot and Google, Crypto Recovery has built a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and proven results.About Crypto RecoveryFounded in Austria, Crypto Recovery is dedicated to helping cryptocurrency users recover lost access to their wallets and strengthen their digital asset security. Ing. Thomas Jochen Wagner, MBA combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to client privacy, offering services for both hardware and software wallets.

