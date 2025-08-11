Dolly Parton x Bouquet Flower Bar Collaborate to Bring Dolly’s Nashville Flower Bar Experience to Fans Everywhere

Dolly's Dream by Bouquet Box Courtney Sixx & Dolly Parton Courtney Sixx, Founder & Co-Designer of Bouquet Box, BTS Dolly Parton Collab

Guests have been so excited to create the Dolly’s Dream bouquet. It’s been amazing to watch people take home something so personal — a piece of the experience.” — Courtney Sixx

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer marks the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical, debuting in a limited run in Nashville before its Broadway production in New York. Each evening, fans arrive early not only for the music, but to experience Dolly’s All Access, including the Bouquet Box Flower Bar (BBFB) activation, where guests create their own “Dolly’s Dream” bouquet — inspired by Dolly herself.The arrangement, designed by BBFB co-founder Courtney Sixx features roses, garden roses, and hydrangeas in Dolly’s favorite shades. Guests arrange their bouquets in custom commemorative vases with signature butterfly stems, creating a keepsake that captures the spirit of Dolly and the show.The collaboration first took root more than two years ago, when Courtney’s husband, Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe, worked with Dolly on her Rockstar album. Courtney later gifted Dolly a Bouquet Box, her company’s signature floral arranging kit, which Dolly absolutely loved putting together. The friendship blossomed into a creative partnership when Dolly and her team invited BBFB to join Dolly’s All Access during the Nashville run of the musical.“We absolutely adore Dolly and her incredible fans,” says Courtney Sixx. “When we were asked to be part of this unforgettable moment, it was an immediate and resounding yes.”Courtney also shared how much the Nashville franchise team has enjoyed connecting with fans and working alongside Dolly’s team in the lead-up to the red carpet event on August 8, where Dolly and her guests will be in attendance.“Guests have been so excited to create the Dolly’s Dream bouquet,” says Sixx. “It’s been amazing to watch people take home something so personal — a piece of the experience. For those who couldn’t travel or attend the show, we made the arrangement available on our website for the duration of the musical’s run.”The Dolly’s Dream bouquet (mini $45 / petite $79) is available at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University through August 31. Online orders (petite $79) available through the Bouquet Box official website.Bouquet Box Flower Bar, co-founded by lifestyle experts Courtney Sixx and Amy Nebens, is a modern floral activation that blends stylish event design, expert guidance, and hands-on creativity. Guests build personalized arrangements from a curated selection of seasonal blooms— with each bouquet becoming a beautiful, take-home memento. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide.Bouquet Box, the first DIY floral arranging experience of its kind, delivers pre-portioned, expert-designed arrangements with curated blooms, a reusable vase, tools, and step-by-step tutorials — everything needed to create a professional-quality bouquet at home.Bouquet Box…Designed by us. Arranged by you!

