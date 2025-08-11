WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Risk Management Market Reach USD 51.95 Billion by 2032 | Registering 15.4% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global risk management market was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 260 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4441 Driving FactorsThe notable factors positively affecting the risk management market include an increase in data and security breaches among enterprises and a rise in the adoption of risk management among financial institutions. However, the high cost and complexity in installation and configuration of the software hinder market growth. However, the integration of artificial intelligence in risk management software and rise in demand from developing economies offer lucrative market opportunities for market players.Market SegmentationThe risk management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is segmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government and defense, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe following are the leading companies in the risk management market. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the risk management market analysis globally.IBM CorporationLockpath, Inc.LogicManager, Inc.MetricStream Inc.Qualys, Inc.SAP SESAS Institute Inc.ServiceNowRSA Security LLCThomson ReutersIf you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4441 By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the risk management market revenue. The increase in the usage of risk management in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the risk management market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for a high level of personalization one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in the risk management market. However, the services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of digital technologies across various industries and the availability of effectiveness, functionality, and convenience in digital services are expected to drive the growth of the services segment in the global market.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the risk management market revenue. An increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization is fueling the market growth for on-premises-based risk management. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than three-fifths of the risk management market revenue, owing to the growing demand for risk management for cloud-based services is fueling the market growth for the global market in these enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to these organization.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fifth of the risk management market revenue, owing to the increase in the adoption of digital solutions in the BFSI sector has led to the development of completely advanced programs that adhere to the maintenance of security systems, which further contribute the global market growth in this sector. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to manufacturing industries.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/risk-management-software-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The risk management market witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the dramatically increased dependence on digital devices. The surge in the online presence of people during the period of COVID-19-induced lock downs and social distancing policies fueled the need for risk management.● In addition, with the majority of the population confined in homes during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses needed to optimize their business operations and offerings to maximize their revenue opportunities while optimizing their operations to support the rapidly evolving business environment post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 