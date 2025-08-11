Governor Hochul and Hudson Valley School Leaders Highlight Plans to Implement Bell-to-Bell Smartphone Restrictions This Fall

Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, "Distraction free learning has been proven to have positive impacts on students and their school experience. I'm proud to join Governor Hochul, Superintendent Amy Creeden, and Orange-Ulster BOCES to promote environments that reduce anxiety and bullying, while improving educational outcomes."

Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer Deborah Heppes said, "Thank you to Governor Hochul for working to ensure every student has the opportunity to learn without the constant distraction of cell phones, notifications, and the outside world. Reducing phone use during the day is a simple change that will have a big impact on student well-being. With support for implementation and a thoughtful approach, this transition will help students succeed socially, emotionally, and academically."

Enlarged City School District of Middletown Board of Education President Edwin Estrada said, “By working together with state leaders, educators, parents, and students, we’ve developed a policy that puts learning first. This is about creating environments where focus comes naturally, interactions are genuine, and every student has the best chance to excel.”

Enlarged City School District of Middletown Superintendent Amy Creeden said, "Classrooms work best when students are fully engaged in learning, not pulled away by constant notifications. This policy is about giving our students the time and space to focus, connect with peers face-to-face, and thrive academically. Thank you to Governor Hochul for making this initiative a statewide policy so all students have the opportunity to excel this academic year.”

The Distraction-Free Schools law signed by Governor Hochul requires bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions in K-12 school districts statewide, starting this fall for the 2025-26 school year.