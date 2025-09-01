Ray’s Auto Body Welcomes New Estimator, Josh Burke, to the Team

Ray’s Auto Body in Ogden, UT, announces the addition of estimator Josh Burke, bringing experience and customer-focused service to the repair process.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray’s Auto Body has announced the addition of Josh Burke as the newest member of its estimating staff. With a background in collision repair assessment and a commitment to accurate, transparent estimates, Burke is expected to enhance the customer experience from the first point of contact.

As an estimator, Burke will be responsible for evaluating vehicle damage, preparing detailed repair plans, and working closely with both customers and insurance companies. His arrival supports the shop’s mission of providing precise and timely auto body repair services while maintaining clear communication throughout the repair process.

Burke’s experience and attention to detail align with Ray’s Auto Body’s longstanding reputation for quality workmanship and honest service. His role will also contribute to the shop’s operational efficiency by streamlining repair assessments and ensuring projects move forward without delays.

A Word from the Owner/Director

“Josh’s knowledge and dedication to customer service make him an excellent addition to our estimating team.”

– Gary Ellis, Owner, Ray’s Auto Body

About Ray’s Auto Body

Ray’s Auto Body has served the Ogden, Utah, community since 1964, offering collision repair, frame straightening, dent removal, and refinishing. As a family-owned and operated shop, it combines decades of expertise with groundbreaking technology to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition. All repairs are backed by a lifetime warranty, reflecting the shop’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. They are located at 684 S 1900 W, Ogden, UT 8440.

