Oklahoma Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Partners with Willowglade Technologies to Transform Patient Experience

Oklahoma Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and Willowglade Technologies to Transform the Patient Experience with the Unified Digital Patient Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute ( OCSRI ), a leader in comprehensive cancer care dedicated to patient-centered excellence in Oklahoma is pleased to announce a partnership with Willowglade Technologies , an innovator in healthcare technology and provider of the Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform.Through this collaboration, OCSRI will deploy the Willowglade Technologies platform to elevate patient engagement, streamline communication, and enhance the overall patient experience. The Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform integrates patient itineraries, secure messaging, and personalized resources to deliver seamless, accessible engagement for every patient.“Our commitment at OCSRI is to deliver compassionate, innovative and high-quality care to our patients, and this new partnership supports that mission,” said Grant Andres, Chief Clinical Operating Officer at OCSRI. “The Willowglade Technologies platform allows us to provide our patients and families with a user-friendly digital experience, ensuring they have the information they need throughout their treatment journey.”The platform will simplify the OCSRI digital interaction for both patients and care teams. This ensures patients remain informed and engaged while reducing administrative burdens on staff.“Willowglade Technologies is excited to partner with OCSRI, an organization renowned for excellence in cancer care,” said John Papandrea, CEO of Willowglade Technologies. “Together, we aim to redefine patient experience standards by making high-quality patient engagement more convenient and accessible for all patients of OCSRI.”Implementation of the Unified Digital Patient Experience Platform will begin immediately, with OCSRI patients able to access new capabilities in the coming months.About Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI)Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute offers the region’s most comprehensive cancer care. As a community-based oncology practice with over 300 staff members, including a combined 40 physicians and allied health professionals, we focus on providing high-quality, value-based care for Oklahomans. OCSRI’s legacy is one of innovation: pioneering clinical trials, cutting-edge technology, and breakthrough cancer care. For more information please go to https://ocsri.org/ About Willowglade TechnologiesWillowglade Technologies offers a comprehensive platform that consolidates various aspects of the patient journey into a single, user-friendly platform - including the Personal Health Navigator Patient Portal, Itinerary Reminders, Patient Messaging, Smart E-Forms, ePROs, Triage and Communication Center, Oral Oncolytic Adherence monitoring, Telehealth capabilities and more. By providing a seamless experience, the platform improves communication between patients and providers and empowers patients to take an active role in their healthcare, with a view to improving overall patient outcomes. Willowglade's commitment to innovation and a strong focus on being “customer-centric” positions them as a leader in their field. For more information, contact info@willowgladetechnologies.com or https://willowgladetechnologies.com

