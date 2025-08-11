Good-Lite Awarded GSA Contract for Vision Screening Products
Good-Lite awarded GSA contract 36F79724D0208 to supply vision screening tools to federal agencies, including the VA, DoD, and other healthcare organizations.
“This GSA contract award marks a significant milestone in our mission to support federal healthcare professionals with tools that improve patient outcomes, We’re honored to provide trusted solutions that meet the rigorous demands of government healthcare providers.”
said Chris Greening, President – Good-Lite Company.
Under this contract, federal buyers can conveniently access a wide range of Good-Lite’s clinically-validated products through the GSA Advantage platform. For more information, visit our website www.good-lite.com or find our catalog on GSA Advantage.
Eric wadsworth
Good-Lite Co
+1 857-277-4870
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.