High School Athlete’s Mysterious Illness Leads to Rare Diagnosis of idiopathic Multicentric Castleman Disease (iMCD)

iMCD is one of the main subtypes of Castleman disease

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease (iMCD) is a rare, sometimes life-threatening disorder that affects all ages. Its symptoms often resemble those of malignant lymphoma, autoimmune, or infectious diseases, making it difficult to diagnose.Avion entered a high school of over 3,000 students as a star football player but was soon derailed with a mysterious illness that led to multiple hospitalizations and surgeries, and eventually a stay in one hospital for much of the school year. Despite multiple misdiagnoses and invasive treatments, his condition worsened. Only after his hematologist-oncologist consulted national experts was he accurately diagnosed with idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease (iMCD)—the hospital’s first and only confirmed case to date.While bedridden, Avion kept up with schoolwork thanks to a dedicated tutor. He eventually returned to school in a wheelchair and slowly regained his strength. Now preparing for college, he’s focused on mentoring young athletes facing similar challenges.The kNOw iMCD campaign aims to raise awareness and improve recognition of this rare disease to help reduce diagnostic delays and connect patients with proper care.Learn more about iMCD at KnowiMCD.com , or from the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network at cdcn.org

