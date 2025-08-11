ANZZI Leads At-Home Spa Revolution with Freestanding Tub Trend in 2025

ANZZI’s 2025 freestanding tubs blend eco-friendly materials and modern features to create spa-like bathrooms.

Our 2025 tubs combine sustainable design with comfort, turning bathrooms into personal wellness spaces for all.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANZZI , a leader in luxury kitchen and bath fixtures, today announced its 2025 freestanding tub lineup designed to transform bathrooms into personal spa sanctuaries. As homeowners increasingly prioritize wellness and relaxation at home, ANZZI’s latest collection combines artisan craftsmanship, sustainable materials, and cutting-edge features to deliver an unparalleled at-home spa experience.Experience ANZZI’s freestanding tub revolution. Visit https://anzzi.com/collections/freestanding-bathtubs to explore the full lineup.With bathroom wellness searches up 85% in Q1 2025 and 70% of U.S. homeowners planning a spa-style upgrade this year, ANZZI’s new freestanding tubs arrive at a perfect moment. Key highlights include:- Material innovation: Eco-friendly solid surface, matte stone composite, and high-gloss acrylic options.- Customizable finishes: From soft white and dove grey to bold matte black and brushed bronze.- Comfort features: Ergonomic backrests, integrated armrests, and slip-resistant foot platforms.- Sustainability: Low-lead brass drains, recyclable packaging, and water-saving overflow controls.- Advanced options: Built-in chromotherapy LED lighting, whirlpool jets, and Bluetooth-enabled overflow sensors.“Today’s homeowners want more than a fixture—they want an oasis,” said the CEO of ANZZI. “Our mission is to make spa-quality luxury accessible. These freestanding tubs celebrate form and function, offering sustainable materials and modern features that enhance wellbeing.”Industry Impact & BenefitsWellness boost: Studies show a 30% reduction in stress levels after weekly home spa sessions.Design focal point: Freestanding tubs now top the list of bathroom centerpiece upgrades, increasing resale value by up to 5%.Easy installation: Modular base systems and universal plumbing connectors reduce installation time by 20%, lowering labor costs.About ANZZIANZZI, founded in 2017, brings over two decades of bathing innovation to homes worldwide. Committed to artisan craftsmanship and durable, high-quality materials, ANZZI offers a comprehensive range of luxury bath and kitchen fixtures—from designer freestanding tubs and faucets to custom accessories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.