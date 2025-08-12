ZIPS Cleaners Creates ‘Clean Queen’ Campaign To Drive Consumer Awareness Of The Benefits Of Professional Garment Care

With more than 70 locations across the country, ZIPS Cleaners has become the preferred brand by consumers who want to look their best for less. Kathleen Razmus, the “Clean Queen” featured in a new campaign from ZIPS Cleaners employs humor and practical know-how to educate consumers on the benefits of professional garment care. A screen capture from one of the videos in the new "Quick Tips from ZIPS" campaign featuring "Clean Queen" Kathleen Razmus.

‘Quick Tips from ZIPS’ is yielding unprecedented brand engagement and supporting efforts to drive increased category consumption and brand interest

Kathleen’s personality, sense of humor and expertise made her the perfect spokesperson. She seems to be connecting with the broad demographics we're hoping to reach because she’s so fun and relatable.” — Mary Ann Donaghy, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer

SAVAGE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Using humor and practical applications to educate consumers on the benefits of professional garment care, Quick Tips from ZIPS, featuring “Kathleen the Clean Queen,” has racked up more than 520K views and 150K engagements over the past few months through social media posts. The Quick Tips from ZIPS playlist is also posted on the ZIPS YouTube channel . To date, 11 videos have been posted on ZIPS YouTube channel, seven on Meta and one on TikTok. New videos are released every few weeks and additional videos will be filmed throughout the rest of the year.Kathleen Razmus, the “Clean Queen,” is a ZIPS Cleaners executive who previously owned and operated a successful dry-cleaning business in the Baltimore, Md., area for 25 years. She’s been with ZIPS for over five years and has held positions leading both Operations and IT.“The professional garment industry has had challenges in recent years – between COVID, a shift to increased remote work, and changes in clothing fabrics, we recognize that some consumer education and inspiration is required to achieve our aggressive growth objectives,” explains Mary Ann Donaghy, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at ZIPS Cleaners. “With ZIPS everyday low prices and same day service, we want to make it easy for consumers to choose ZIPS to not only look their best every day but to save them time and the hassle of doing laundry, without breaking the bank. Kathleen’s personality, sense of humor, and garment care expertise made her the perfect spokesperson for ZIPS and category advocate. She seems to be connecting with the broad demographics we're hoping to reach because she’s so fun and relatable.”The 70+-unit chain, which offers low-cost, same-day dry cleaning as well as wash ‘n fold laundry, pressed laundry, alterations and cleaning of comforters and other household items, rolled out its new campaign in March, starting with You Tube and Meta (Facebook and Instagram), adding TikTok more recently. The videos are also being placed on the ZIPS website and embedded in some customer emails.Covering topics like “Translating Dry Cleaning for Gen Z,” “Busting Dry Cleaning Myths,” and “Dry Cleaning 101,” each 60- to 90-second video promotes both professional garment care in general and the ZIPS brand. The scripts are created internally and then impromptu revisions are made as ideas flow during filming at Riggo Productions in Annapolis, Md.“I absolutely love sharing my experience with a bit of humor thrown in,” says Razmus, who is ZIPS Cleaners’ Director of Technology and IT Security. “We had a lot of fun making these videos and I love collaborating with the marketing team to make them funny and engaging.”As the campaign continues to expand, ZIPS envisions many opportunities to leverage the “Clean Queen” in a range of media and promotions, from trade shows and staff training to integrating her with local promotions and grand openings. The company recently produced a training video for ZIPS Cleaners’ front counter staff, employing the Clean Queen to train staff on its EZ Drop program, a major focus for the company that allows customers to drop off their dry cleaning 24/7.“We are looking forward to continuing to grow the impact the “Clean Queen” can have on our brand and our business,” says Donaghy.###About ZIPS CleanersTMBased in Savage, Md. and with more than 70 locations across the country, ZIPS Cleaners has become the preferred brand by consumers who want to look their best for less. In addition to dry cleaning items for one everyday low price and offering a wash ‘n fold laundry service, ZIPS cleans household and specialty items and American flags free of charge all year long. The company further establishes its position as the best value in the garment care business with its “in by 9, out by 5” same-day service, 24/7 EZ Drop service (in most locations), and mobile app, which helps customers track orders, manage their account, and schedule Door Dash pickup and delivery. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit https://321zips.com/

3 Dry Cleaning Myths - Busted! | Quick Tips from ZIPS with the Clean Queen

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.