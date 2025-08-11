Maring presented the Richard S. Arnold Award for Distinguished Service at the Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference

David Maring was presented the Richard S. Arnold Award for Distinguished Service at the Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 1, 2025.

The Eighth Circuit Bar Association has presented Richard S. Arnold Awards for Distinguished Service to 10 deserving individuals, one from each judicial district within the Eighth Circuit, since 2010. The awards are based on nominations provided by the chief judges of each district in the Eighth Circuit. In selecting award recipients, the Association asks chief district court judges to consider the extent to which potential recipients have demonstrated the following characteristics of Judge Arnold:

• The person has achieved professional excellence in their field;

• The person has been a leader in the legal community, as reflected in leadership positions held in bar associations and professional organizations;

• The person has contributed significant work toward the delivery of volunteer legal services to underserved members of the community;

• The person has been honored by their peers; and

• The person has served as a mentor or role model for less-experienced lawyers or students interested in law.

David Maring recently retired as a shareholder in the Maring Williams Law Office in Bismarck and Fargo, with other 45 years of civil litigation experience. He received a bachelor’s degree in business and sociology from North Dakota State University and graduated, with distinction, from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1974.

David’s main areas of practice included personal injury, wrongful death, and commercial litigation. He is board-certified as a Civil Trial Specialist by both the National Board of Trial Advocacy and the Minnesota State Bar Association and is also an Emeritus Fellow in both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers. A former U.S. Army officer, David served as a guest lecturer at the University of North Dakota School of Law and has continued to share his expertise, particularly in legal ethics and trial practice, through numerous seminars, presentations, and articles.

In addition to serving in many leadership capacities in the North Dakota Bar and the Minnesota State Bar Association, David served as President of the Western States Bar Association and as President of the East Central Judicial District Bar of the State Bar Association of North Dakota. In 1998, Chief Justice William Renquist appointed David to serve six years on the Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Evidence.

David is married to Mary Muehlen Maring, retired Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court, and they have two adult

sons.

David Maring, at left, and Chief Judge Peter D. Welte.