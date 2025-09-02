Former Amdocs CTO (AGS) Joins Rise as VP of R&D to Lead Innovation of Next-Gen AI and Real-Time Data Decisioning

Rise’s SAM stands out as one of the most sophisticated AI-powered auction engines in the industry.” — Eyal Melamed

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise, the AI-powered programmatic auction management company transforming digital monetization, is proud to announce the appointment of Eyal Melamed as its new Vice President of Research & Development. A seasoned technology leader with over 15 years of executive experience, including his most recent role as CTO at Amdocs. Eyal brings a unique blend of deep technical expertise, strategic vision, and a proven ability to drive innovation at scale.

At Rise, Eyal will spearhead the development of the next generation of real-time bidding (RTB) infrastructure, with a bold emphasis on artificial intelligence and data-driven optimization. His focus will center on enhancing Rise’s proprietary Smart Auction Management (SAM) technology — strengthening its AI foundation to deliver unprecedented speed, efficiency, and precision in real-time programmatic ad decisioning.

“Eyal’s appointment marks a pivotal moment in Rise’s growth trajectory,” said Chen Shalit, Co-Founder and CEO of Rise. “His track record in scaling advanced tech organizations and his vision for AI-led transformation align perfectly with our mission to redefine how programmatic auctions operate.”

Under Eyal’s leadership, Rise will accelerate its Generative AI strategy, leveraging its data science backbone to build dedicated AI agents that will empower SAM and every core business unit - from operations to product and engineering. This initiative will not only optimize internal processes, but will also elevate the platform’s ability to serve both demand and supply partners with intelligent, responsive, and high-performing ad experiences.

“I’m excited to join Rise at such a transformative time,” said Eyal. “Rise’s SAM stands out as one of the most sophisticated AI-powered auction engines in the industry. By leveraging generative AI alongside Rise’s proven predictive AI expertise - we are poised to unlock even greater potential, both within our organization and across the broader ecosystem. We are actively shaping the future of RTB to be smarter, faster, and more autonomous."

With a proven background in leading distributed teams across global organizations, Eyal is known for bridging technical innovation with business impact — a skillset that will be key in scaling Rise’s infrastructure and product roadmap. His pragmatic leadership style, combined with a passion for complex challenges and a “can-do” mindset, make him a natural fit to drive Rise’s next chapter of innovation.

About Rise

Rise is an AI-powered programmatic auction management platform that enables publishers and platforms to maximize yield through real-time, data-driven programmatic ad decisioning. At the core is Rise’s Smart Auction Management (SAM) — a proprietary engine that combines auction behavior, signals, intelligent segmentation, and adaptive bidding strategies to deliver precision, performance, and transparency across the programmatic supply chain.

