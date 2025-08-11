Salem Baptist Church to host Back-to-School 'Fresh Fades & Flat Irons' event to help students look, feel their best

Start the school year with confidence and a fresh new look at Salem Baptist Church

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As students gear up to head back to school, Salem Baptist Church is inviting families to kick off the year with confidence at its “Fresh Fades & Flat Irons” event. Held on Aug. 11–12 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., this two-day event will feature skilled stylists offering free hair services, including fresh fades and flat irons, for school-aged children and teens. The only requirement: come with clean, washed hair.

The event will take place at Salem Baptist Church, providing a welcoming and supportive environment where families can enjoy good food and a sense of community while they wait.

“We want every student to walk into school feeling confident, loved, and supported,” said Tammy Brown, the event’s organizer. “Fresh Fades & Flat Irons is more than a makeover—it’s a celebration of self-worth and readiness.”

Appointments are recommended and can be booked online at salembc.org/events/fresh-fades-flat-irons or by calling (402) 455-1000.

About Salem Baptist Church

The Salem Baptist Church is transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints, and Expanding the Kingdom of God. Salem is home to the most prominent African American church population in Nebraska. The church was founded in 1922 and has played essential roles in the history of African Americans in Omaha and the city's religious community. Church leadership has impacted the city in a variety of ways. Long-time Rev. J.C. Wade was recognized in the Congressional Record in 2000.

For more information, contact Tammy Brown | Salem Baptist Church at (402) 321-3602.

