Selma Blair, Actress, Author, and Advocate to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 3rd Annual CINEHEALTH Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selma Blair, Actress, Author, and Advocate to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Third Annual CINEHEALTH International Film and Video FestivalBlair will be on hand during the prestigious CineHealth Awards ceremony taking place during Fierce Pharma Week at the National Constitution CenterDigital Health Networks, a global leader in healthcare-focused original content production and OTT streaming, announced today that Selma Blair will be honored with the 3rd Annual CineHealth Lifetime Achievement Award. The Gala Tribute will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA on September 10, 2025CineHealth is the world’s largest international film festival dedicated exclusively to health and wellness. Its mission is to unite communities through compelling storytelling that engages both patients and healthcare professionals.The CineHealth Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals or groups who have made significant and sustained contributions to the creation or distribution of audio and video content that educates, empowers, and inspires those navigating health challenges.This year’s honoree, Selma Blair, has made an indelible impact across film, television, fashion, and activism. Known for her memorable performances in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, and Hellboy, Blair has also become a powerful voice for disability awareness.In 2018, she courageously shared her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, chronicling her journey in the award-winning documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. Her bestselling memoir, Mean Baby, received widespread critical acclaim. Blair has also raised awareness for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that causes chronic pain, further expanding her advocacy for those living with invisible illnesses.Through her openness, resilience, and unwavering advocacy, Blair has normalized conversations around chronic illness and inspired countless individuals to take ownership of their health and embrace their inner strength.This year's awards ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Fierce Pharma Awards during Questex’s Fierce Pharma Week, a premier gathering for the life sciences community that spotlights innovation in pharma marketing. Red carpet arrivals begin at 6:45 p.m., with the program starting at 7:00 p.m. More information is available at www.cine-health.com “I am delighted to be recognizing Selma for the incredible work she has done to bring awareness to MS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome,” said Tracey Yaw, Director of Media Business Affairs for Avalere Health and Festival Director for CineHealth. “Selma’s tireless advocacy reflects the core mission of the CineHealth Festival and the power of storytelling to educate and inspire those living with chronic illness.”“It is an honor to have Selma Blair recognized during Fierce Pharma Week, where her courage, advocacy, and storytelling will deeply inspire our community of pharma leaders,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events, Questex.Registration to attend the event may be obtained on the CINEHEALTH website at www.cine-health.com About Selma BlairSelma Blair is an actress, author, and advocate whose impact spans film, television, fashion, and activism. Known for unforgettable roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, and Hellboy, she has also starred in acclaimed films like Storytelling and A Dirty Shame. On TV, she portrayed Kris Jenner in The People vs. O.J. Simpson and has appeared in numerous other series. In 2018, she publicly shared her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, becoming a fearless voice for disability awareness. Her journey was captured in the award-winning documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, and her bestselling memoir Mean Baby earned widespread praise. She has been honored by TIME Magazine, Glamour, and The Hollywood Reporter, and in 2022, the State of California named her Woman of the Year. In 2025, her hometown of Southfield, MI declared May 16th “Selma Blair Day.” Blair continues to create, inspire, and lead with authenticity and strength.About Digital Health NetworksFounded in 2018 and made up of key executives from the film, television, agency, medical profession, and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks focuses on important consumer health verticals such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism, healthy ageing, and many others. The network provides inspirational content and human stories that allow people to have an emotional and personal connection while providing educational resources about their conditions. DHN features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series, and live events targeting healthcare communities across the globe. www.dhn.tv For Media Inquiries please contact Tracey Yaw, Festival Director, CineHealth:tracey@cine-health.com# # #

