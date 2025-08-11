Access and Preservation: The Boston Landmarks Commission Marks 35 Years of the Americans With Disabilities Act

As the U.S. celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26th, those of us working at the Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) are reminded of the crucial decisions that we are constantly faced with; to both maintain the integrity of historic spaces and materials on balance with equitable access to these spaces.

Passed in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was a landmark moment for civil rights in the United States, ensuring that people with disabilities are granted full participation in society through equal access to physical spaces and information. For Boston—a city of hills that is also steeped in centuries of architectural legacy—the act has presented both challenges and opportunities.

From Beacon Hill’s cobblestone streets to the steps of Old South Meeting House, many structures were built in eras that didn’t envision ramps, elevators, or accessible entrances. As the Boston Landmarks Commission reviews changes to historically important buildings and landscapes, we are challenged to navigate the delicate balance between safeguarding historic integrity and championing inclusive design. The ADA does not require us to erase the past. Instead, it has encouraged us to innovate—to find ways of maintaining the authenticity of our historic environments while ensuring no one is excluded from experiencing them.

Over the past 35 years, Boston has seen some remarkable progress. Institutions like the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library and Boston City Hall, among many others, have directed teams of professionals to integrate ADA-compliant changes with sensitivity to the historical qualities of their buildings. Collaborative efforts between preservationists, architects, the Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC), and the Boston Disabilities Commission have led to creative solutions: discreetly placed lifts, re-graded pathways, newly inserted elevator cores, and interpretive programs that bring history to life for all residents of the city.

At the Boston Landmarks Commission, we examine accessibility issues on every application that is submitted. We consult our colleagues, our commissioners, and the community on best practices to ensure our work isn’t just code-compliant, but truly inclusive. The ADA has proved that accessibility is not a threat to historic preservation; buildings must meet the needs of people – all of them – and this is something to celebrate.

Chelsea Blanchard is Staff Architect at the Office of Historic Preservation