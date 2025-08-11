Attorney Rusty Webb Launches National Kratom Lawsuit Initiative Amid Rising FDA Warnings

“It’s time to hold these companies accountable.” ” — Rusty Webb

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles “Rusty” Webb, founder of the Webb Law Centre, is stepping into the national spotlight as one of the first attorneys to formally launch a litigation strategy focused on kratom—a controversial botanical compound tied to addiction, organ damage, and fatal overdoses.

As kratom continues to be sold widely in gas stations and online, the FDA has stepped up its scrutiny, issuing multiple public health warnings and cracking down on manufacturers for deceptive marketing and unapproved claims.

With mounting injuries and fatalities, Webb believes kratom may become the next mass tort litigation wave—comparable to early opioid lawsuits.

“Kratom is marketed as ‘natural’ and ‘safe,’ but many of the same red flags we saw in opioid cases are here again,” said Webb. “It’s time to hold these companies accountable.”

National Legal Review Underway

The Webb Law Centre is now reviewing kratom-related injury cases nationwide.

The firm is accepting inquiries from:

• Families impacted by fatal overdoses involving kratom

• Individuals experiencing severe addiction or organ failure

• Healthcare professionals and whistleblowers

• Attorneys seeking co-counsel relationships on emerging kratom litigation

With more than 30 years of legal experience and a background in high-stakes toxic tort and product liability claims, Rusty Webb is well-positioned to lead this emerging legal front.

“We’ve seen firsthand what happens when dangerous products are allowed to spread unchecked,” Webb said. “We won’t let history repeat itself.”

About Rusty Webb

Rusty Webb is a nationally recognized trial lawyer based in Charleston, West Virginia. He has served in the West Virginia House of Delegates and has litigated precedent-setting injury cases throughout the region. Webb is known for his work in complex torts, environmental cases, and public interest litigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.