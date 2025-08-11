Attorney General James Takes Action to Stop Unlawful Robocalls

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 attorneys general in sending warning letters to 37 voice service providers demanding that they stop routing illegal robocalls through their networks. A multistate investigation found that these companies routed thousands of robocalls to people in New York and across the country. Most robocall campaigns were scams, with some impersonating utility or financial companies, Medicare, Amazon, and tax relief services, among others. Attorney General James and the coalition are demanding that these companies immediately stop routing these fraudulent calls.

“New Yorkers are sick and tired of robocalls from scammers who are trying to steal their money or private personal information,” said Attorney General James. “Together with a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general, my office sent warnings to 37 telecommunications companies demanding that they immediately stop enabling these fraudulent calls. My office will continue to work together with our partners to address the nuisance of robocalls and protect people from scammers.”

Rampant robocalls have been shown to lead to scams and fraud. In 2023 alone, consumers reported losing more than $1.2 billion to scams perpetrated through robocalls and text messages, according to data collected by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The providers identified by the multistate coalition have either failed to comply with the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, register in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or file a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach New Yorkers’ phones. The task force is also sending letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies to alert them that they are currently doing business with bad actors that are unwilling to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally.

Attorney General James and the bipartisan coalition sent warning letters to the following voice service providers:

Advantage Investors LLC Alpha Stream Ananya Traders LLC Ariyan Khan BBT Voice Private Limited Belthrough BPO VoIP Collection 3 LLC Communications and Telephone Systems Co. Dial Vista Corp. DigitalOcean LLC Dtel Network LLC End Zone Financial Services EON Telecom, Inc. Family Communication, Inc. Fiber Flux VOIP First Tele Communications, Inc. Flow VOIP LLC Globe Tech Solutions Higher Response Marketing, Inc. HK KwaiFong Group Limited Infinity SIP LLC Lexico Telecom LTD/Lextel LTD Mexico IP Phones LLC Nexusphere VOIP LLC Pleedex LLC Quantum Link VOIP LLC Ringnition SK Teleco LLC SkyPulse VOIP Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC Telnextrix LLC Terra Voip TheVisionConnect Tiera Enterprises LLC Voip Torque Whisl Telecom LLC/Telconus/Telcon US/Telcon Voice

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The task force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the United States.

This is the latest action by Attorney General James to protect New Yorkers from unwanted robocalls. In April, Attorney General James and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general sent notice letters to 9 phone providers warning them that they may be violating state and federal laws on robocalls. In March, Attorney General James and a bipartisan coalition of 27 attorneys general filed an amicus brief to support and defend a rule by the FCC that stops telemarketers from obtaining and selling consumers’ phone numbers to robocallers without their consent.