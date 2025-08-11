Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,380 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General James Takes Action to Stop Unlawful Robocalls

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 attorneys general in sending warning letters to 37 voice service providers demanding that they stop routing illegal robocalls through their networks. A multistate investigation found that these companies routed thousands of robocalls to people in New York and across the country. Most robocall campaigns were scams, with some impersonating utility or financial companies, Medicare, Amazon, and tax relief services, among others. Attorney General James and the coalition are demanding that these companies immediately stop routing these fraudulent calls.

“New Yorkers are sick and tired of robocalls from scammers who are trying to steal their money or private personal information,” said Attorney General James. “Together with a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general, my office sent warnings to 37 telecommunications companies demanding that they immediately stop enabling these fraudulent calls. My office will continue to work together with our partners to address the nuisance of robocalls and protect people from scammers.”

Rampant robocalls have been shown to lead to scams and fraud. In 2023 alone, consumers reported losing more than $1.2 billion to scams perpetrated through robocalls and text messages, according to data collected by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). 

The providers identified by the multistate coalition have either failed to comply with the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, register in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or file a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach New Yorkers’ phones. The task force is also sending letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies to alert them that they are currently doing business with bad actors that are unwilling to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally.  

Attorney General James and the bipartisan coalition sent warning letters to the following voice service providers: 

  1. Advantage Investors LLC
  2. Alpha Stream
  3. Ananya Traders LLC
  4. Ariyan Khan
  5. BBT Voice Private Limited
  6. Belthrough
  7. BPO VoIP
  8. Collection 3 LLC
  9. Communications and Telephone Systems Co.
  10. Dial Vista Corp.
  11. DigitalOcean LLC
  12. Dtel Network LLC
  13. End Zone Financial Services
  14. EON Telecom, Inc.
  15. Family Communication, Inc.
  16. Fiber Flux VOIP
  17. First Tele Communications, Inc.
  18. Flow VOIP LLC
  19. Globe Tech Solutions
  20. Higher Response Marketing, Inc.
  21. HK KwaiFong Group Limited
  22. Infinity SIP LLC
  23. Lexico Telecom LTD/Lextel LTD
  24. Mexico IP Phones LLC
  25. Nexusphere VOIP LLC
  26. Pleedex LLC
  27. Quantum Link VOIP LLC
  28. Ringnition
  29. SK Teleco LLC
  30. SkyPulse VOIP
  31. Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC
  32. Telnextrix LLC
  33. Terra Voip
  34. TheVisionConnect
  35. Tiera Enterprises LLC
  36. Voip Torque
  37. Whisl Telecom LLC/Telconus/Telcon US/Telcon Voice 

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The task force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the United States. 

This is the latest action by Attorney General James to protect New Yorkers from unwanted robocalls. In April, Attorney General James and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general sent notice letters to 9 phone providers warning them that they may be violating state and federal laws on robocalls. In March, Attorney General James and a bipartisan coalition of 27 attorneys general filed an amicus brief to support and defend a rule by the FCC that stops telemarketers from obtaining and selling consumers’ phone numbers to robocallers without their consent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General James Takes Action to Stop Unlawful Robocalls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more