National School of Government hosts Economic Governance School Programme, 11 to 14 Aug

The National School of Government is hosting the second leg of the 5th Economic Governance School Programme, which takes place from 11 to 14 August 2025 in Johannesburg. The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi will join the programme participants on the first day of the iteration where he will deliver the keynote address.

The first module was delivered in Accra, Ghana in June 2025.

The Economic Governance School is a three-part executive learning programme endorsed by the South African Cabinet. It is a continental initiative, jointly organised by the NSG, the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and the Kenya School of Government (KSG). Through this trilateral collaboration, the Economic Governance School aims to foster a new generation of capable, ethical and visionary public leaders committed to advancing Africa’s development.

The programme is designed to sharpen the capacity of senior public sector officials across Africa in economic governance, ethical leadership, and public sector innovation. The purpose is also to strengthen the leadership and governance capabilities to enable leaders to navigate complex economic challenges and foster inclusive, sustainable development across the continent.

Having successfully participated in Module 1, hosted in Accra, Ghana, in June 2025—which culminated in the renewal of the NSG–GIMPA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)—South Africa is proud to host the second leg of this high-level programme. The Economic Governance School is scheduled to be attended by deputy ministers, MECs and heads of department from the participating countries.

The South African leg of the programme will feature robust engagements with high-level experts from academia, government, the private sector and continental bodies. Participants will delve into key themes such as fiscal and monetary policy, regional trade and transport corridors, public-private partnerships, and the digital economy.

The programme also includes simulation exercises, peer learning, and dialogue sessions such as the Africa We Deserve Dinner and a working session with the South African Reserve Bank.

The National School of Government appreciates the support from MTN, ABSA, and Anglo American.

Module 3 of the programme will take place in Kenya in November 2025, focusing on “Action Steps for Shared Economic Futures.”

