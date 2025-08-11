Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Set for Steady Growth, Reaching $1.29 Bn by 2030

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global thyroid ablation devices market generated $472.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.29 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.Alarming rise in prevalence of thyroid cancer, advancements in thyroid ablation system, rise in government & private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of thyroid nodule cases are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global thyroid ablation devices market during the forecast period.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13940 Rise in prevalence of thyroid cancer and thyroid nodules, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in ablation devices drive the growth of the global thyroid ablation devices market. However, high cost of installation and maintenance restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide presents opportunities in the coming years.Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Segmentation:Based on product type, the radiofrequency ablation segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global thyroid ablation devices market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to rise in usage for the treatment of thyroid diseases and advancements in new technologies. However, the microwave ablation segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for treating thyroid tumors and nodules.Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global thyroid ablation devices market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in prevalence of thyroid cancer patients and availability of advanced medical equipment and specialized medical and technical staff. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in thoracic surgery cases.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global thyroid ablation devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. This is due to robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage for new drug discovery, R&D activities for launching new products, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector.Major Market Players:Boston Scientific CorporationBVM Medical SystemIntegra LifeSciencesJohnson & JohnsonMedtronic PlcMedwaves Inc.Olympus CorporationSTARmed Co., Ltd.Terumo CorporationTheraclionKey Benefits for Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market Opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

