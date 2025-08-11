Electromagnetic Weapons Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers and Growth Forecast, 2030

Electromagnetic Weapons Size, Share, and Analysis

Rise in the development of compact electromagnetic weapons for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), surge in the use of electromagnetic weapons for military combat.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electromagnetic weapons market size was estimated at $350.0 million in 2020 and is projected to gain $2,060.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.The global electromagnetic weapons market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, consisting of the rise in the development of compact electromagnetic weapons for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the surge in the use of electromagnetic weapons (EMW) for military combat, and the modernization of weapons. On the other hand, the limitation on anti-personal dominant microwaves and the high risk of collateral damage due to electromagnetic weapons limits the market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in demand from developing countries and the increase in investment in research and development (R&D) for advanced electromagnetic weapons (EMW) are expected to create remunerative opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15424 The development of electromagnetic weapons has increased in the military sector. The factors such as increased military spending, rise in development of electromagnetic weapons, and advancements in technology are the are expected to propel the market growth. Electromagnetic weapons are being developed to disable electronic systems. These weapons bombard electronic systems with energy pulses to cause overloading and shut down. China, Russia, and the U.S. are actively pursuing these weapons to be added in their military arsenals.North America is one of the prominent markets for electromagnetic weapons, owing to high adoption of advanced weapons among governments and military agencies in the region. Factors such as increased funding to equip law enforcement agencies with advanced weapons, presence of large number of key manufacturers, significant funding for research & development activities, supportive government regulations, and availability of technologically advanced products are some of the key contributors for the rapid growth of the electromagnetic weapons market in this region. In 2020, the U.S. led the global market share, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.Procure Complete Research Report (PDF/ Excel with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electromagnetic-weapons-market/purchase-options The market is driven by growth in use of electromagnetic weapons in combat operations, modernization of weapons in militaries, and development of compact electromagnetic weapons for unmanned aerial vehicles. Technological advancements and increasing development of advanced weapons by governments across the world further supplement growth of this market. However, factors such as limitations associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by use of electromagnetic weapons hamper growth of the electromagnetic weapons market. Increasing investments by government and defense organizations and rising demand from emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the electromagnetic weapons market.By region, North America held the major market share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global electromagnetic weapons market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast. This is due to the prevalence of advanced weapons among governmental and military entities in the region, in addition to an increase in government and military expenditure on the development of superior weapons in response to accelerated safety threats. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.5% from 2021 to 2030. This can be attributed to increased defense investment and the development of high-tech weapons in Asia-Pacific countries to combat terrorism and regional conflicts in countries like China and India.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15424 Electromagnetic Weapons Industry -Leading Players:L3Harris Technologies, Inc.Honeywell International IncThales GroupThe Boeing CompanyLockheed Martin CorporationRafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.BAE SystemsNorthrop Grumman CorporationRheinmetall AGRaytheon Technologies CorporationThe report offers an in-depth assessment of the leading players in the global electromagnetic weapons industry. They have employed a variety of strategies, including product development and launches, to expand their market revenue and remain dominant in various geographic areas. The report serves to illustrate the competitive landscape by analyzing business performance, top segments, product portfolios, and the decisive action of market participants.Similar Reports:Combat Weapon Management Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/combat-weapon-management-systems-market-A11283 Electrical Weapon Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrical-weapon-market-A12805 Non-Lethal Weapons Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-lethal-weapons-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.