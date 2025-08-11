Automotive AC Valves Market to Reach $4.6 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied

Automotive AC valves optimize refrigerant flow, boosting cooling efficiency and ensuring passenger comfort in varying driving conditions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive AC Valves Market by Type (Expansion Valves, Service Valves, Solenoid Valves, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the automotive AC valves market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2034.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323792 Prime determinants of growthThe global automotive AC valves market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increase in vehicle production, surge in demand for passenger vehicles in developing countries, and integration of lightweight materials manufacturing automotive valves. Also, growing in emission regulation, technological advancement in automotive valves provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.The expansion valves segment to dominate the market by 2034By Type, the automotive AC valves market is categorized into expansion valves, service valves, solenoid valves, and others. The expansion valves dominated the global market share in 2024, owing to increase use of expansion valves in vehicles owing to growing production and the need for improved fuel efficiency & thermal management in modern vehicles. Electronic expansion valves, in particular, are becoming popular in electric and hybrid vehicles as they offer precise refrigerant control, which helps optimize energy use. Moreover, as more modern vehicles are designed to operate with new refrigerants such as the R-1234yf, the demand for efficient expansion valves is further growing for use in passenger and commercial vehicles.Snag Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A323792 Passenger vehicle segment to dominate the market by 2034By vehicle type the global automotive AC valves industry is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment dominated the global market share in 2024, owing to rise in consumer preference for enhanced in-cabin comfort, even in entry-level models. Modern consumers are increasingly demanding air conditioning as a standard feature, as automakers are equipping more cars with advanced climate control systems. Furthermore, with the growing global car ownership, especially in emerging markets, and the rising production of electric and hybrid vehicles, which demand precise thermal management, are also contributing to the increased need for efficient and reliable AC valves.The OEM segment is expected to dominate the market share by 2034On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive AC valves industry is segregated into OEM and Aftermarket. The OEM segment dominated the global market share in 2024, owing to the growing vehicle production, including electric and hybrid models. Automakers are focusing on integrating more efficient and compact HVAC systems into new vehicles to meet consumer expectations and regulatory requirements. As AC systems are becoming a standard feature even in low-cost and compact cars, the volume of AC valves required at the manufacturing level is rising significantly. Automakers are also preferring OEM-based AC valves to enhance the performance and reliability of their climate control systems.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323792 Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market by 2034By region, the automotive AC valves industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2024, owing to factors such as increase in local vehicle production, rise in passenger car sales, and surge in demand for comfort features in vehicles. Asia-Pacific is one of the largest automotive manufacturing hubs globally. Asia-Pacific accounts for a major share of global vehicle production, with countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, dominating the market share. The strong manufacturing automotive industry and growing automobile export drive the demand for the automotive AC valves market.Leading Market Players: -• DENSO Corporation• Valeo SA• Mahle GmbH• Hanon Systems• Delphi Technologies• Eberspächer Group• NRF B.V.• Nissens Automotive A/S• Rheinmetall AG• Raicam Industrie S.r.l.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive AC valves market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Report in Automotive and Transportation Industry:Automotive HVAC System MarketBus HVAC MarketAutomotive AC Compressor MarketAsia-Pacific Trucks and Trailer HVAC MarketElectric Vehicle HVAC Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.