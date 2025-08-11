Reclaim247 Expands Car Finance Claims Service Amid Surge in Consumer Reviews of PCP Agreements

Thousands of UK drivers are reviewing old car finance deals. Reclaim247 helps check if hidden broker commissions may have inflated interest rates.

Many went through the finance process trusting it would be fair. ... Our role is to bring clarity and help anyone who wants to explore whether they were treated fairly.” — Andrew Franks

MANCHESTER, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reclaim247 has increased its car finance claims support after a notable rise in enquiries from people revisiting Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Hire Purchase agreements signed between 2007 and early 2021. Many are discovering that they were not fully told how their interest rate was determined and are now questioning whether they overpaid.The company, co-founded by Andrew Franks, is offering free eligibility check and access to information that helps individuals assess whether their agreement may qualify for a potential claim.. Reclaim247’s team works closely with regulated UK solicitors to manage claims professionally and in line with legal standards.“Many went through the finance process trusting it would be fair and transparent,” said Franks. “Only later did they learn what may have been missed. Our role is to bring clarity and help anyone who wants to explore whether they were treated fairly.”Why PCP Claims Are Gaining AttentionRecent awareness has grown around how broker commissions may have affected interest rates in past deals. In some cases, those commissions raised the customer’s rate. While legal at the time, those arrangements were not always clearly disclosed.Reclaim247 helps drivers revisit their contracts, assess whether commissions were applied and support them in taking the next step, should a PCP claim be warranted.What Drivers Are RealisingCommon concerns raised include:- An interest rate that seemed unusually high- No mention of broker commissions or sales incentives- Little time to review the agreement before signing- Unexpected end-of-term charges“Drivers may not remember the agreement number but they remember that sense of rush or missing details,” said Franks. “That uncertainty is often the starting point for deeper questions.”How People Can Get HelpReclaim247 now offers three flexible routes for anyone considering a car finance claim:- A free eligibility check for agreements made between 2007 and January 2021- A self-guided option for those who prefer to handle matters independently- A full-service, no-win no-fee solution with guidance at every stepEvery approach centres on clear, jargon-free explanations. All claims are reviewed by authorised legal partners to ensure compliance and trust.Why Acting Sooner HelpsAlthough no formal deadline exists, early review is recommended. Accessing documents and verifying details can take time, especially for agreements signed years ago.Anyone who financed a vehicle during the relevant period is invited to explore their agreement and consider whether they may have been affected by undisclosed commissions.To start a free check or learn more, visit www.Reclaim247.co.uk —-About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a Multi Award Nominated UK-based claims management company specialising in car finance claims and PCP mis-selling. The firm offers clear, step-by-step support to individuals seeking to understand whether undisclosed commission arrangements affected the cost of their vehicle finance. With a commitment to fairness, clarity and client care, Reclaim247 provides both self-managed and fully supported claim options.

