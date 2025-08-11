Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Women in Science Symposium at the University of Pretoria

Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Francis Petersen

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Themba Mosia

Vice-Principal, Professor Sunil Maharaj

Vice-Principal, Leretta Ferris

Director, Internationalization and Partnership, Dr Rakeshnie Ramoutar-Prieschl

CEO of USAf, Dr Phethiwe Matutu

SRC President

Head of Corporate Affairs, L’Oreal South Africa, Ms Thandi Kunene

Honoured guests

Ladies and gentlemen

It is with deep gratitude and humility that I stand before you at this inspiring Women in Science Symposium. We gather at a defining moment, united by a shared purpose: to celebrate, empower, and propel the voices of women in science for a future that truly reflects the diversity, strength, and potential of our nation.

The theme for this gathering, “Her voice in science; inspiring change for an equal future,” is both a tribute and a call to action. We must reflect on the strides we have made, acknowledge the work yet to be done, and commit ourselves to the determination required for real, lasting transformation.

In the years since our democracy was born, South Africa has taken important steps to increase representation and access across all fields, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Women in South Africa are contributing groundbreaking research—setting global standards in health, environmental sciences, data and digital technologies, and many more fields.

Yet, we cannot ignore that women and girls remain underrepresented, especially at senior and strategic levels. For every South African woman who breaks through, many more are impeded by invisible glass ceilings and systemic barriers. If we truly believe that science is the engine of innovation, growth, and social progress, then we must ensure that its doors are open to all who wish to enter, regardless of gender, race, or background.

Last night I attended the NRF Awards, but before them, last week I attended National Science Technology Forum Awards (NSTF). I am excited and encouraged by the numbers of women doing amazing things as science researchers in critical niche areas.

Let us pause to celebrate the achievements of South African women in science—those who conduct cutting-edge research, lead multi-disciplinary teams, head institutions, and inspire thousands of students. You are the architects of new knowledge, the innovators tackling our most pressing challenges, the guides who lift as you rise.

Your voices, your questions, and your dreams shape not only scientific discovery but also the fabric of our society. We know from global research that diverse teams are more creative, innovative, and better equipped to solve complex problems. South Africa’s future—and indeed, the world's—depends on your perspectives and leadership.

But representation must go beyond mere numbers. It must be measured by agency, by the power to influence decision-making, set research agendas, and mentor the next generation. We must listen and respond to women’s voices—not only when they echo agreement, but also when they challenge convention and demand better.

Despite progress, we face persistent obstacles: unequal access to resources and opportunities, a lack of visible role models, gender bias in hiring and advancement, work-life pressures, and at times, unwelcoming institutional cultures. For many women, particularly those from underprivileged communities, these barriers can feel insurmountable.

Our department recognises these challenges and remains resolute in providing tangible support. Through programmes such as the South African Women in Science Awards, leadership fellowships, research funding dedicated to women-led projects, and strategic ties with universities, we are driving change from the ground up.

We are also working to embed gender equality in the very structures that govern science: from setting policy and funding priorities to shaping the culture in our research institutions. Our policies aim not only to recruit more women into science, but to retain, promote, and value them throughout their careers.

This is not the duty of government alone. Academic institutions, private enterprises, civil society, and every working scientist—man or woman—must share in this effort. Together, we must uproot entrenched biases, challenge outdated norms, and build vibrant scientific communities where everyone can flourish.

Let us also remember the importance of mentorship and allyship. Every ground broken by a woman in science is paved with the support of educators, peers, mentors, and advocates who believe in her potential. Men, too, have a critical role—as colleagues, as allies, and as champions of equality. Only by working together, across all boundaries, can we harness the full measure of our collective talent.

We must create formal mentorship networks, training and leadership opportunities, and platforms for women to showcase their achievements. We must consciously recognise and reward inclusive excellence, knowing that the world’s greatest innovations are born when every mind is welcome and every voice is heard.

As we look toward the future, let us expand our definition of success in science. It is not only about the accolades or the statistics; it is about building a culture and a legacy that enables every young girl—regardless of where she is born or the circumstances she faces—to see herself as a scientist, an innovator, a leader.

Let us commit to providing access to quality education in STEM fields, supporting girls from the earliest stages of schooling, and offering pathways for growth at every career milestone. Let us invest in infrastructure and scholarships with a gender-responsive lens, ensuring that women are not left behind in the digital revolution and the new frontiers of scientific discovery.

To all the students present: your curiosity, your courage, and your determination are the seeds of change. Do not doubt your voice or your worth. When you encounter barriers, know that you carry with you the aspirations of your families, communities, and country. Let your voice be bold, your questions ambitious, and your compassion boundless.

To the faculty and professionals: mentor those who come after you. Advocate for equity, inclusion, and respect in every space you occupy. Be the role model you once needed.

And to everyone in this room: let us remember the words of Charlotte Maxeke, who reminds us that, “This work is not for ourselves. Kill that spirit of self, and do not live above your people but with them. If you can rise, bring someone with you.”

Our work is far from over—but together, we are a force that cannot be stopped. Let us continue to raise our voices, break barriers, and inspire change so that science in South Africa—and the world—reflects the brilliance, resilience, and diversity of all its people.

May you never cease to dream, to seek, and to believe in an equal future for science.

