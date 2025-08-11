Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on launch of first AI-powered GBVF evidence map

Today, on National Women’s Day, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), in collaboration with the Pan African Collective for Evidence (PACE), officially launched South Africa’s first AI-powered Living Evidence Map dedicated to addressing Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The platform is a groundbreaking digital tool developed to support Pillar 6 of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP GBVF), which focuses on strengthening research and information management.

With this launch, South Africa now has the largest centralised, continuously updated gender evidence base in the country. It brings together academic studies, community-based knowledge, evaluations, and government data in one accessible interface. To end GBVF, we need to understand what works, for whom, and why. This platform gives us the power to base decisions on evidence rather than assumptions.

The Living Evidence Map is co-produced in partnership with researchers, civil society, and government departments, and powered by ChatEIDM, an AI engine that allows users to interact with the data in real time. It is designed to support:

Policymakers crafting targeted interventions

Civil society organisations seeking evidence-informed strategies

Researchers and evaluators identifying gaps and trends

The broader public interested in understanding the scope and solutions to GBVF

This digital innovation affirms government’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in the fight against GBVF. Minister Ramokgopa said the launch is not just about technology, but about action. “It is a tool for action, a tool for justice, and a tool that puts survivors first. We will not end GBVF with words alone. We need evidence, accountability, and the courage to act. Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo.”

Access the NSP GBVF Living Evidence Map in 3 easy steps

Open the link or scan the QR code Download the file Open the file in Google Chrome to explore the map and all its functions

Scan the QR code or visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19VUL3u-i_aeFg1a8rHWCUIHsi3-FQkHW

