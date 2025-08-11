Tomato Pomace Powder Market to Hit USD 2.7 Billion by 2035 with Sustainable, Cost-Effective Solutions | FMI

Tomato Pomace Powder Market

Tomato pomace powder market to hit USD 2.7 Billion by 2035, fueled by demand for sustainable, fiber-rich ingredients in soups, sauces, and B2B channels

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tomato pomace powder market is set to expand significantly, presenting a unique opportunity for manufacturers to address critical industry challenges. With a projected value of USD 2.7 billion by 2035, up from USD 1.8 billion in 2025, this market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

This trajectory is driven by a rising demand for natural, high-fiber ingredients and a growing focus on sustainable, upcycled solutions. For forward-thinking manufacturers, this market offers a compelling pathway to innovate, differentiate products, and enhance their brand's ethical positioning.

The core of this growth is the increasing consumer desire for fiber-rich food products. Tomato pomace, a valuable byproduct of tomato processing, is a potent source of dietary fiber and antioxidants. Its powdered form makes it an ideal, cost-effective additive for a wide range of applications, from bakery goods and snacks to nutraceuticals and animal feed. For manufacturers, this means a chance to meet consumer demand for clean-label, functional ingredients while simultaneously improving their production economics.

Differentiation in this competitive landscape will be key. Manufacturers who focus on developing flavored blends and emphasize their clean-label positioning are likely to gain a significant edge. The ease of incorporating powdered tomato pomace into existing formulations for extruded snacks, cereals, and other processed foods makes it a versatile ingredient. However, success hinges on overcoming challenges such as inconsistent raw material quality and supply chain complexities. Prioritizing traceability systems and consolidating supply chains will be crucial for sustained growth and ensuring a consistent, high-quality end product.

The market is dominated by specific segments that highlight where manufacturers should focus their investment. In 2025, the powder form is expected to hold 55% of the market share, preferred for its versatility and ease of use in a variety of applications, including dry mixes and health supplements. Similarly, B2B sales channels are projected to dominate with a 63% share, providing a reliable and efficient way for large-scale producers to source bulk quantities of this essential ingredient.

End-use applications are led by the food and beverage sector, with soups and sauces accounting for 31% of the market share. Tomato pomace powder enhances texture, flavor, and nutritional content in these products while offering an eco-friendly solution by upcycling processing waste. This aligns perfectly with the industry's push for sustainable, plant-based ingredients. The animal feed market also represents a significant opportunity, with a 1-2% share, where the powder is utilized as a nutritional supplement.

Technologically, hot air drying is the leading method, capturing 43% of the market share in 2025. This method is praised for its cost-effectiveness and scalability, allowing manufacturers to preserve the nutritional integrity, flavor, and color of the tomato pomace powder while ensuring a long shelf life. This makes it an ideal technology for large-scale production, enabling manufacturers to efficiently meet growing demand.

Regional insights further underscore the market's dynamic nature. The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, is emerging as a key growth hub. India is projected to lead with a 3.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, driven by strong tomato production and an increased focus on functional flours in traditional food formulations. This growth is also supported by rising interest from the pet food and poultry feed industries. Similarly, China is expected to see a 3.3% CAGR, bolstered by high tomato processing volumes and government grants encouraging food waste valorization.

In contrast, more mature markets like the United States and the United Kingdom are experiencing slower but steady growth. The U.S. market, with a 2.6% CAGR, benefits from its use as a cost-effective, fiber-rich additive in pet food and specialty nutrition. In the U.K., a 2.7% CAGR is supported by consumer interest in upcycled ingredients and regulatory flexibility on food waste.

Australia is also a strong performer with a 3.4% CAGR, where sustainability-driven innovation is opening new application avenues, particularly in snack foods and feed production.

Key players in the market are actively innovating to capitalize on these trends. Givaudan, through its Naturex portfolio, is a leader in supplying antioxidant-rich extracts for nutraceuticals. In the U.S., companies like DMH Ingredients and Harmony House Foods are making their mark with bulk and clean-label offerings for the B2B bakery and soup base markets. In India, Drytech Processes and Ambe NS Agro Products leverage direct-from-farm sourcing to supply both domestic and international manufacturers.

Recent industry developments highlight this commitment to innovation and sustainability. In March 2025, Native Extracts partnered with Kagome Australia to launch Red Velvet Oil™, a premium skincare ingredient derived from upcycled tomato seeds. This initiative, praised by Native Extracts' Founder and Managing Director Lisa Carroll, exemplifies the potential of repurposing waste into high-value ingredients.

Other players like Morning Star and Kagome have also introduced products like LycoFibre, a tomato pomace-derived powder for pet food and nutraceuticals, showcasing a broader industry movement toward zero-waste production and upcycling. These initiatives not only create new revenue streams but also position manufacturers as leaders in the circular economy, meeting the demands of conscious consumers and ethical brands.

