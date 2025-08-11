PHILIPPINES, August 11 - Press Release

August 11, 2025 Fast and focused

Jinggoy hits the ground running with 295 bills in the first two weeks of 20th Congress SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has hit the ground running in the 20th Congress, filing a total of 295 bills in just two weeks since the opening of the First Regular Session - a testament to his commitment and strong resolve to push for much-needed reforms that will directly benefit ordinary Filipinos. "Maraming kailangang reporma na matagal nang hinihintay ng ating mga kababayan. Lahat ng panukalang inihain ko ay may layuning maghatid ng tunay na pagbabago na mararamdaman ng masang Filipino," Estrada said. "The goal is not just to file bills but to make sure they matter - laws that will uplift communities, protect rights, and prepare the country for the challenges ahead," he added. Among the key bills filed by Estrada are the proposed National Anti-Doping Policy in Sports and the measure updating incentives for athletes with disabilities who win medals in international competitions; the nursing scholarship and return service program and the legal education scholarship program for deserving students; the bill expanding free legal assistance to all indigent Filipinos; and the measure calling for the creation of a Board of Claims under the Department of Justice to compensate victims of unjust imprisonment or detention, as well as victims of violent crimes. Estrada also introduced highly impactful and transformative measures, such as the proposed "Baby River Law," which ensures healthcare and proper treatment for imprisoned pregnant and breastfeeding mothers; an amendment to the Safe Spaces Act to include "grooming" as a punishable act and strengthen provisions on online sexual harassment involving AI and other emerging technologies; a bill strengthening laws against animal cruelty; and a measure to combat fake news by integrating media and information literacy into the basic education curriculum. Other notable proposals include the Freedom of Information Act; the Counter Foreign Interference Act to protect institutions and sovereignty from foreign infiltration; the No Homework Law, which prohibits homework for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students; free on-site living quarters for public school teachers in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas; priority seating for the elderly in all forms of public transportation; expanding the coverage of Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act or Republic Act No. 10931 to provide budgetary support for qualified poor students who opt to study in private institutions; a one-time P5,000 cash grant for fresh graduates to help with job applications and initial employment; the Anti-Red Tagging Act; and a bill abolishing imprisonment for libel in cases involving community journalists, publications, or broadcast stations. Also among the measures he filed are bills focused on P100 wage increases for public and private sector workers; expanded social pension for senior citizens; better health benefits for uniformed personnel; improved protection for OFWs; and programs to strengthen local industries and job creation. With this early legislative push, Estrada reaffirmed his role as a pro-people legislator whose work is grounded on the needs and aspirations of the Filipino people, aiming for tangible reforms that uplift lives and strengthen the nation. "These are not just proposed laws on paper - these are solutions to problems faced by ordinary Filipinos every day," the senator stressed. The Senate leader said the rapid filing of his bills is only the first step as he is committed to actively shepherd them through the legislative process to ensure their swift passage. "Sisiguraduhin natin na matututukan at maipapasa ang mga ito at sisiguraduhin natin na may saysay ang bawat isa at hindi lang nakatengga sa papel," Estrada said. Jinggoy, naghain ng 295 panukalang batas sa unang dalawang linggo ng 20th Congress NAKAPAGHAIN ng 295 panukalang batas si Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sa unang dalawang linggo ng kasalukuyang 20th Congress, isang patunay ng kanyang matatag na paninindigan na isulong ang mga kinakailangang reporma na direktang makikinabang ang karaniwang Filipino. "Maraming kailangang reporma na matagal nang hinihintay ng ating mga kababayan. Lahat ng panukalang inihain ko ay may layuning maghatid ng tunay na pagbabago na mararamdaman ng masang Pilipino," ani Estrada. "Layon natin hindi lamang ang makapaghain ng mga panukalang batas kundi tiyaking may kabuluhan ang mga ito - mga batas na mag-aangat sa mga komunidad, magtatanggol sa karapatan, at maghahanda sa bansa para sa mga hamon sa hinaharap," dagdag pa niya. Kabilang sa mga pangunahing panukalang batas na inihain ni Estrada ay ang National Anti-Doping Policy sa larangan ng sports at pagsasaayos ng mga insentibo para sa mga atletang may kapansanan na umani ng medalya sa mga pandaigdigang kompetisyon; ang nursing scholarship at return service program, pati na rin ang legal education scholarship program para sa mga karapat-dapat na estudyante; ang panukalang nagpapalawak ng libreng legal assistance sa mahihirap; paglikha ng Board of Claims sa ilalim ng Department of Justice upang bigyan ng kompensasyon ang mga biktima ng maling pagkakakulong, gayundin ang mga biktima ng mararahas na krimen. Naglatag din si Estrada ng mga makabuluhan at makabagong panukala gaya ng "Baby River Law" na magsisiguro sa healthcare at wastong pangangalaga sa mga nakakulong na buntis at breastfeeding na ina; amyenda sa Safe Spaces Act upang isama ang "grooming" bilang isang krimen at palakasin ang probisyon laban sa online sexual harassment gamit ang AI at iba pang bagong teknolohiya; panukalang palakasin ang batas laban sa pagmamalupit sa hayop; at panukala laban sa fake news sa pamamagitan ng pagsasama ng media at information literacy sa basic education curriculum. Kabilang din sa iba pang mahahalagang panukala ang Freedom of Information Act; ang Counter Foreign Interference Act upang protektahan ang mga institusyon at soberanya mula sa dayuhang panghihimasok; ang No Homework Law na nagbabawal ng takdang-aralin para sa mga mag-aaral mula Kindergarten hanggang Grade 12; libreng tirahan sa mga public school teachers sa mga liblib na lugar; priority seating para sa mga nakatatanda sa lahat ng uri ng pampublikong transportasyon; pagpapalawak ng saklaw ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act o Republic Act No. 10931 para maglaan ng pondo para sa mga mahihirap na estudyanteng nais mag-aral sa pribadong institusyon; one-time na P5,000 cash grant para sa fresh graduates bilang tulong sa pag-aaplay at pagsisimula sa trabaho; Anti-Red Tagging Act; at panukalang nag-aalis ng parusang pagkakakulong sa mga kasong libelo na kinasasangkutan ng community journalists, publications, or broadcast stations. Kasama rin sa mga inihain niyang panukala ang dagdag na P100 sahod para sa mga manggagawa sa pribado at pampublikong sektor; pinalawak na social pension para sa senior citizens; mas maayos na health benefits para sa uniformed personnel; mas mahusay na proteksyon para sa OFWs; at mga programang magpapatibay sa lokal na industriya at pallia ng trabaho. "Hindi lang ito basta mga panukala sa papel - ito ay mga solusyon sa mga problemang kinakaharap ng karaniwang Pilipino araw-araw," diin ni Estrada. Ayon sa Senate leader, ang mabilis na paghahain ng mga panukalang batas ay unang hakbang lamang at siya ay nakatuon na bantayan at itulak ang mga ito hanggang maging batas. "Sisiguraduhin natin na matututukan at maipapasa ang mga ito at sisiguraduhin natin na may saysay ang bawat isa at hindi lang nakatengga sa papel," ani Estrada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.