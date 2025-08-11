Submit Release
Trade, Industry and Competition and Agriculture brief media on US tariffs, 12 Aug

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the Department of Agriculture will jointly brief the media on the outcomes of the cabinet decisions regarding South Africa’s response to the unilateral tariffs imposed by the United States.

The briefing will provide updates on the government’s response to the recently announced US tariffs and outline the measures being implemented to safeguard national economic interests.

Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: 12 August 2025 Time: 08h30
Venue: Opps Centre, the dtic, 77 Meintjies Street
Please confirm attendance by sending your details to Phumzile Kotane to pkotane@thedtic.gov.za or WhatsApp on 071 462 8246.

Media Enquiries:
Kaamil Alli – Ministerial Spokesperson 
Mobile: +27 82 520 6813
WhatsApp: +27 82 520 6813
E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za 

Joylene Van Wyk – Director: Media Liaison, Ministry of Agriculture 
Mobile: +27 83 292 7399
Email: JoyleneV@nda.gov.za

