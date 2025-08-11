Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) , Share

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market size generated $24.72 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $70.91 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in military spending and rise in demand for improved surveillance solutions drive the growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. However, expensive nature of UAV solutions restrains the market growth. On the other hand, defense modernization and new contracts and agreements with military forces create opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (297 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09059 The growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is driven by surge in the use of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions for the military, law enforcement and commercial & civil applications.Moreover, increase in inclination toward high end technology based surveillance and imaging system for mining, construction and agricultural front are the key factors supporting the growth for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market over the forecast period. In 2020, by considering the application of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), civil & commercial segment has witnessed leading market share. Moreover rotary wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is expected to witness a leading market growth and dominate the market share by end of the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global unmanned aerial vehicle market (UAV) based on type, application, weight, and region.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry analyzed in the research include AeroVironment, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Airbus S.A.S., Elbit Systems Ltd., DJI, Lockheed Martin Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Textron Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and The Boeing Company.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09059 Similar Reports:Solar-Powered UAV Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-powered-uav-market-A08543 Nano UAV Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nano-uav-drones-market-A10437 Tactical UAV Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tactical-uav-market-A10734 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uavs-simulation-market-A08545 Fuel Cell UAV Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fuel-cell-uav-market-A10660

