Edge AI Processor Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2030

Edge AI Processor Market Growth

Edge AI Processor Market Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030 — Allied Market Research

Rapid growth in the electrical industry and rising demand for AI mobile processors for drones, wearables, robots, and self-driving cars are boosting Edge AI processor market opportunities.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled " Edge AI Processor Market ," The edge AI processor market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2030. Rise in adoption of electronic items may augment demand for Edge AI processors, which may act as the major driving factor for the Edge AI Processor market share growth.Request for Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16569 The Edge AI Processor market size is expected to accelerate in the forecast period. Edge has many advantages in addition to operational responsiveness, such as energy efficiency. As more data is processed at the edge, less data is moved to and from the cloud, resulting in lower data latency and energy consumption. Over half of organizations, according to the IBV, intend to use edge computing applications for energy efficiency management during the next few years. These factors are anticipated to boost the edge AI processor market growth over the forecast period.The global Edge AI processor industry is segmented based on type, device type, and end-use. By type, the market is classified into central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). By device type, the analysis has been divided into consumer devices and enterprise devices. By end-use, the market is further divided into automotive & transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in this report include Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Alphabet Inc.; Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., Mythic; Ltd., Arm Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, and HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies CO LIMITED.Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16569 The report focuses on the global Edge AI processor market trends and the major products & applications, where Edge AI processors are deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence market growth, such as forecasts, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for Edge AI processors in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by multiplying the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.Key Findings of the Study• The edge AI processor market analysis provides in-depth information regarding the edge AI processor market share, along with future opportunities.• Based on type, the central processing unit (CPU) segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.• Based on device type, the consumer devices segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16569 About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

